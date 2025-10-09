Personalising Diwali decor: Customised candles are the in thing this festive season

1 5 Quirky themed candles (Pinterest)

Diwali is as much about decor and aesthetic appeal as it is about sweets, fun and firecrackers. And if decoration and lighting ideas make your eyes glow with excitement before the festival every year, we’ve got exactly what you may get hooked on this festive season — personalised, theme candles to light up your homes.

These candles are different from your regular candles. They are a form of artistic expression, emanating positive energy and adding to the festive fervour.

2 5 Urli Candle (House of Roshni)

What was once a humble tealight is now a statement of taste and creativity.

From modak-shaped votives to urli-inspired creations and delicately perfumed soy jars, Kolkata artisans are handcrafting light in every imaginable form — one wick at a time.

Riya Ray, who works as a system analyst, is a self-taught candle maker. She believes that candles are much more than room decor — they are therapeutic.

3 5 Scented soy jar candle (Kitabay)

“Candles, especially the ones with fragrance are emotions made of wax,” says Ray, who runs her home-grown candle studio, House of Roshni, and delivers across India.

“Let’s be honest, candles photograph beautifully. So yeah, of course, with the growing popularity of social media, especially Instagram and Pinterest, candles are gaining popularity. They are not just used for aesthetics, but also to add calmness and positive energy.”

Once meant only for Diwali, candles today light up every occasion. “From flower-shaped ones for birthdays or Valentine’s Day to sweet-inspired pieces like laddoo candles for parties, they’ve become thoughtful, personalised gifts,” Ray added.

4 5 Dessert-shaped candle (Pinterest)

However, candle makers also have to take up the challenge of delivering eco-friendly candles to their buyers as well.

Neha Dhanuk, a candle-maker from Mominpore in Kolkata, highlights the importance of aligning hobbies and passions with the growing awareness of climate change and global warming. As people become more conscious of their environmental impact, Dhanuk frequently receives bulk orders for eco-friendly candles.

Also, there’s a strong shift towards supporting small businesses and handmade crafts, thanks to social media.

“Social media and e-commerce have really helped me grow. Instagram, especially, played a big role when I joined the ‘30 days, 30 new candles challenge’ trend. My designs got a huge reach,” said Dhanuk.

5 5 Flower candle (Art Scent)

But amid the crowd of popular festive lights and lamps, can customised themed candles really cause a shift in demand? They can, according to Kolkata-based self-taught candle maker Jean Bernadette Attick.

“Every generation loves new trends. Themed candles are the latest buzz — they offer something fresh that people haven’t seen before,” Jean, who works at PWC, said.

Which ones should you add to your shopping cart this Diwali?

Urli Candles

Inspired by traditional brass urli or bowls, these candles, filled with wax to the brim, add an old-world charm to your festive decor. Studded with petals and essential oils, they turn any corner into a serene space.

Pocket pinch: Ranges between Rs 150 to 550, depending on shape and size

Scented Candles

From calming lavender reminding us of spring to spicy cinnamon adding an autumn vibe — scented candles lift our moods through their fragrance.

Pocket pinch: Starts at Rs 100

Sweet-shaped candles

Think modaks, laddoos, cupcakes and doughnuts — candles that look delicious and add to your decor. Sweet-shaped candles are a playful twist for festive days or party favours.

Pocket pinch: Starts Rs 50 to 60 (per piece)

Minimalist pillar-shaped candles

Simple, solid, good-old candles – ideal for home decor, without a fuss.

Pocket pinch: Starts at Rs 30

Flower-shaped candles

Crafted like blooming roses, lotuses, or daisies, these little pieces of joy bring a whole garden indoors.

Pocket pinch: Starts at Rs 99

Personalised and quirky candles

Custom-made with names, initials or birth signs, personalised candles are a hit. Quirky candles like bubble-shaped, tea cup-shaped, coffee cup-shaped, cocktail-shaped are also gaining demand.

Pocket pinch: Starts at Rs 100