In pictures: Bangladesh earthquake leaves Kolkatans frazzled and shaken

Kolkata experienced an earthquake of 5.5 magnitude on Friday afternoon, around 1.20pm. Initial reports say the epicentre was in Bangladesh
The sudden tectonic movement had officer-goers scrambling out of their workplaces
Tremors were felt across the city
In Salt Lake, several buildings were immediately vacated
At 1.45pm, IMD reported that an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 occurred on February 27, 2026, at 13:22:25 IST, with its epicentre located at Latitude 22.57°N and Longitude 89.11°E in Bangladesh
The earthquake originated at a depth of 10km below the surface, according to preliminary reports