OTT hasn’t killed TV yet: Why Millennials and Gen Zs still find an escape in the ‘idiot box’

For Millennials and Gen Zs growing up in the ’90s and early 2000s, television was the gateway to the world of entertainment. Back then, the addiction that parents today associate with smartphones, was reserved for the TV screen — even if the cable went off and all we got was that black-and-white, snowstorm static on the screen.

Cut to 2025, streaming platforms have taken over our movie-watching habits, with personalised recommendations and vast libraries at our fingertips. Those who grew up with no option to pause, waiting with bated breath for Sunday premieres and viewing sessions that included the entire family have now resorted to the convenience that comes with OTT.

Even today, when the chaos of life becomes too deafening, many of us end up on the couch, thumb on the power button of the TV remote — sometimes without even realising it, especially after trudging home from work. A surprising number of people still turn to the comfort, familiarity and nostalgia of the ‘idiot box’ that we were often asked to refrain from as children. But what pulls us towards it? Here’s what Kolkatans say.

A time when the family came together naturally

Earlier, watching movies was a shared experience with family that brought everyone together almost instinctively. Now, it is mostly a solitary act, confined by the four walls of the bedroom as we pore over our screens.

For Gen Z viewers like Sayantika Biswas, television offers a sense of refreshment that OTT apps cannot. She says that watching TV creates a shared space that draws the entire family together, unlike watching something on her phone with earphones plugged in.

Television feels natural, the 22-year-old explained, highlighting how it helps her feel connected to her family after a long week.

Sayantika lamented the simple joys lost to adulthood. “Now it mostly comes out of duty and responsibility to spend time with family, which I think is a part of adulting,” she added.

The true-blue Gen Z’s emotions are echoed by a Millennial as well. Shreya Mukherjee, 30, pointed out that watching something on television feels more immersive and intentional.

Watching television is a homely experience for Shreya, who describes it as a downtime that opening an OTT app doesn't provide. “Evenings after work or lazy Sunday afternoons are when TV feels most comforting. It’s hands-free, no endless searching, and the background hum feels homely,” she said.

Television reminds Shreya of childhood evenings with her family. Everyone watching the same thing together. That nostalgia makes it comforting for her even now.

“It feels familiar, steady, and tied to a slower, simpler time, which shapes why I still go back to it,” the Howrah resident signed off.

Everyone has varied emotions attached to television. For some, it was the first portal to Hollywood with channels like Star World, Romedy Now and HBO. For others, it was a way to unwind through the good old music channels after school.

“Remember 9XM, B4U?” Soumen Chatterjee, 38, beamed. For the senior media executive, these channels still take him back to a time when winding down meant surfing through whatever content the cable operators decided to telecast on a day.

“Listening to songs on these channels after a long day at work now helps me unwind as their content hasn't changed much,” Soumen shared. These channels remind him of deadline-free days and the childhood he ardently misses.

A break from notifications and digital fatigue

A theme that recurs across all age groups is how television provides a much-needed escape from the constant glare of devices and incoming notifications.

The commitment makes all the difference, Anirban Saha, 22, basked in the simpler times. OTT gives total control to the viewer — be it to pause, scroll or multitask. But that also means that one does not truly settle down.

“Television forces you to dedicate actual time to one story, in one place, for an hour or two,” the Barrackpore resident highlighted.

Comparing it to reading a book, Anirban said, “You're committed to the experience instead of constantly being tugged by notifications or the urge to switch tabs.”

For Anirban, who works as a software developer, television is the only screen that doesn't destroy his peace. “No Teams notifications, no calls from colleagues, no reminders to join meetings,” he said with a laugh. He usually watches television nowadays on weekends to get away from social and professional obligations.

Shreya feels the same way. The bigger screen removes distractions from the constant barrage of notifications and makes the act of watching feel like an actual, well-deserved break.

Television removes the mental load of messages, emails and apps waiting to be checked, Shreya said. The moment she picks up the phone, all hell breaks loose.

Although basking in the memories of days past feels nostalgic, it goes without saying that growing up with cable television often felt irksome. With time, the duration and volume of advertisements increased, telecasts were delayed, often testing the patience of viewers.

Thirty-six-year old Sarbani Ganguly mostly prefers watching content on her phone these days. However, she occasionally returns to television when she craves long, uninterrupted sessions.

“I watch anything that's available on TV — be it a daily soap or movie. I prefer TV whenever I want to watch a good Bengali movie,” Sarbani, who lives in Baranagar, shared. The ads still bother her, but whenever something interesting gets telecast, she even binges for three hours straight.

Nostalgia for a simpler time

The connection between television and childhood remains strong across generations.

Sayantika took a stroll down memory lane and said, “It transports me to the time when life’s only problem was solving math equations.” As a child, Sunday premieres filled her house with excitement to the brim if they had missed any movie on the big screen. The anticipation that she would only be able to watch the movie at a particular time of the day enforced a sense of value that today’s streaming culture lacks.

The nostalgia is even more intimate for Anirban. His love for technology began with long afternoons glued to Discovery and History Channel. “I still remember how excited I used to be for my favourite show that aired at 1pm every day,” he shared. Today, he can access anything with one tap and that has killed all the fun.

Sooryavansham was a staple film on television that would air almost everyday. Soumen confessed almost reluctantly, “I am not very proud of this, but I recently watched Sooryavansham on TV on a weekend just because of its nostalgic value.”

Shreya also relates television with childhood evenings when the entire family came together and decided on a movie. Even if it meant compromising on a favourite genre or film, reminiscing that experience feels comforting now as it takes her back to a time when life wasn't demanding.

While OTT has almost replaced the television-watching culture, the magnetic pull to the joys of the past feels natural in a time when life is trapped in a loop of responsibilities. Once, it was simple. Days ended with scratching heads over homework while a primetime serial aired on the TV, sharing excitement when a hit movie finally arrived on cable.

In today’s time, what keeps people across generations coming back to the bygone days is the idea of gathering around a screen and cherishing every second without any options, interruptions or anxieties. It feels reassuring.