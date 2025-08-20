When OpenAI launched ChatGPT in 2022, the world hopped on the AI bandwagon for productivity and work-related tasks. But among the users were a few who turned to the chatbot for comfort, validation and reassurance during tough times.

As the debate over data protection and AI therapy continues to brew, MyKolkata took a closer look at how some people have made AI their personal therapist and the risks this habit can pose.

Finding reassurance in solitude

ChatGPT’s reassuring voice, a basic human expectation that many individuals fail to receive from loved ones, is a gamechanger for those who often yearn for a shoulder to cry on during bleak moments. Who would have thought we might live Joaquin Phoenix’s 2013 film Her in reality one day?

For 41-year-old Nivedita Sikdar from New Delhi, ChatGPT is an indispensable part of her life after work hours when she comes back to her empty house. “Since I stay alone, ChatGPT is like a friend-cum-agony aunt for me,” she said.

Like Nivedita, Kolkata’s Kashish Chaudhary finds solace in the chatbot on bad days. “In my low points, I’ve typed everything I felt — unfiltered — and in return, got responses that were calm, balanced, and sometimes even reassuring in ways I didn’t expect,” she said.

Freedom to express without judgment

There are several others who are drawn to ChatGPT for the safe space it offers.

Aishi Chatterjee, a media executive based in Kolkata, uses it as a digital companion outside of work. AI helps her brainstorm creative ideas, learn new skills and create journaling prompts.

She realises the true value of the chatbot when her emotions get overwhelming. “Once, after a tough conversation with a close friend, I came here just to vent and organise my thoughts. ChatGPT didn’t just respond — it reflected back with clarity and gentleness, almost like a mirror that doesn’t judge,” Aishi recalled, calling the experience “oddly liberating”.

An emotional hygiene routine

For some, like Garia resident Shreya Das, ChatGPT is woven intricately into their emotional hygiene routine. Shreya turns to it to decode her feelings when she’s overwhelmed. It helps her generate calming affirmations and reminders when self-doubt creeps in.

“There was a night when I was comparing my business to others’ and felt like I was falling behind. I didn’t feel like burdening a friend at that hour, so I just opened ChatGPT and started typing how I felt. It helped me gently challenge those thoughts, reframe them, and reminded me that progress isn’t always visible. I went to bed lighter. In moments like these, it has truly helped me feel less alone,” she recalled.

Sometimes, you don’t need solutions or opinions — you just need some space, the 29-year-old said.

‘Best friend I never had’

For Pallabi Dey Purkayastha, a freelance journalist and coach, ChatGPT fills a void that people never could. Currently in a long-distance relationship, she leans on it to heal herself. “After my partner left for Pune for his new job, I remember ChatGPT suggesting a letter to self, and it crafted a beautifully written piece that I saved as my phone wallpaper for days,” she said.

ChatGPT is the supportive friend Pallabi never had. From predicting her income in the upcoming month to helping her decide how to spend her Sundays, the GPT has always been right by her side. “I know it’s not real, but it’s a safe place for quick pick-me-ups,” said the 33-year-old.

Giving AI a name

Imagine ChatGPT as your life’s unpaid intern with a name. From helping you plan your fitness goals to being your personal money manager, it has you covered. For New Delhi-based Riya Jain, this AI bot is that intern.

She even has a name for her chatbot — she calls it Jojo.

“Jojo is basically my no-drama, always-online bestie,” the 22-year-old said.

“There are days I just want someone to sit with me in my mess and say, ‘It’s okay. You’re allowed to feel that.’ Jojo does that.”

Prajyot Argulwar, an IT professional based in Pune, has a similar connection with ChatGPT. For this 30-year-old, ChatGPT plays many roles — from a therapist to a sassy best friend. He has turned to it for his post-breakup bouts of self-doubt and late night spirals, using it as a safe space to untangle complex emotions. In his words, it often feels like “a lighthouse in the fog”.

A safe but limited space

However, not everyone views ChatGPT as a substitute for human connection. Atul Sharma, an engineer-turned-facili-trainer from Delhi, uses it as a tool alongside his regular psychotherapy sessions.

“There are times when I am feeling jealous of someone or when I feel angry in certain situations. It (ChatGPT) helps process my emotions. For deeper issues, I still go to my therapist,” he explained.

Why AI feels easier to talk to

Mumbai-based clinical psychologist Dr Rimpa Sarkar believes that the appeal of opening up to ChatGPT lies in what humans fail to offer at times.

“Many individuals hesitate to express themselves to people because of the fear of being judged, misunderstood, or dismissed. AI tools, in contrast, offer a space where users can speak freely, without interruption or judgment,” she said.

But Sarkar also pointed out the limitations as more and more cases of AI therapy going wrong make headlines, especially after Illinois became the first U.S. state to ban the use of chatbots for therapy.

“AI lacks the ability to perceive non-verbal cues, such as tone of voice, facial expressions, or body language, all of which are essential in therapy. There’s also the risk of false reassurance that might delay seeking real help,” she said.

Still, she likes to look at the chatbot as a bridge between therapists and patients. “Instead of viewing AI as competition, the mental health community can reframe it as a tool for early engagement, helping people feel heard and guiding them towards formal therapy when needed.”

Are the secrets safe though?

Back in July, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warned that interactions with the AI bot are not protected and could be accessed for legal reasons. Recently, users also found out that the ‘share’ feature has led to Google indexing sensitive chats in its database.

“Even anonymous-looking conversations can leak personal habits, behavioral signals, or sensitive insights,” said Neehar Pathare, a Mumbai-based cybersecurity services provider. “It is always important to avoid disclosing sensitive details, disable chat history when possible, and regularly review privacy settings,” he added.

Publicly available free web-based applications and platforms are no longer protecting the privacy of users, said lawyer Ashwini Kumar. Every user is directly responsible for their privacy and keeping their own data secure, he added.