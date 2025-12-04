You can’t ensure a marriage, but you can insure the wedding. Why more couples are opting for insurance

Indian weddings are only getting grander, more expensive and more elaborate. With multi-day celebrations, destination settings, heavy jewellery and high vendor costs now the norm, families are spending more than ever to make the big day perfect.

As expenses rise, many couples and parents are beginning to see wedding insurance as a safety net rather than an optional add-on.

Financial advisor Saibal Biswas said wedding insurance can be “a smart risk-management tool for Indian couples, especially when weddings involve high costs, multiple functions, advance bookings or expensive jewellery.” He believes that with so many moving parts involved, even a small disruption can lead to major financial stress.

Rising costs, rising risks

India is expecting around 46 lakh weddings in 2025, generating nearly Rs 6.5 lakh crore in spending

According to industry estimates, India is expecting around 46 lakh weddings in 2025, generating nearly Rs 6.5 lakh crore in spending. Wedding budgets that once averaged Rs 20-25 lakh in 2022 have now touched Rs 30-35 lakh, while luxury weddings easily cross the Rs 1 crore mark. With such high stakes, families are realising the consequences of things going wrong at the last moment.

Biswas said that wedding insurance helps protect against cancellations, vendor failures, accidents, theft and natural calamities — situations that can derail months of planning. “It protects families from losses that can otherwise cause major financial strain,” he said.

What wedding insurance typically covers

Plans also cover jewellery theft and food-related mishaps

Policies usually cover postponement or cancellation due to severe weather, medical emergencies, sudden death of a key family member, venue damage, vendor no-shows and accidental injury or damage during functions.

Plans also cover jewellery theft and food-related mishaps. However, insurers also have clear exclusions. Disputes between the couple, intentional damage, terrorism, pandemics and issues involving unlicensed vendors are usually not covered.

How much it costs

Insurance is particularly useful for large or jewellery-heavy weddings and for families that are spending a significant share of their savings

Premiums are calculated as a small percentage of the wedding budget, usually between 0.2 and 0.4 per cent. The amount depends on the number of guests, venue location, number of functions and value of jewellery. Destination weddings in places like Goa, Jaipur or Udaipur typically have higher premiums because of travel-related risks and unpredictable weather.

Who needs it the most?

Biswas says insurance is particularly useful for large or jewellery-heavy weddings and for families that are spending a significant share of their savings.

“It is very helpful for big or destination weddings, but not mandatory for everyone,” he explained. Smaller, low-budget weddings may not justify the extra cost. However, for middle-class families, insurance can be the difference between recovery and long-term financial stress.