Dual tone jewellery, arm cuffs, hasalis: What’s trending in Kolkata's junk jewellery shops

When it comes to junk jewellery, Gariahat and New Market remain the go-to destinations for many Kolkatans. The collection is endless and spans a wide price range. From unique statement pieces to accessories that beautifully complement party, festive and everyday outfits, these iconic markets have it all. Here’s a look at the trends currently ruling the stalls.

Is it a ring? Is it a watch? Okay, it’s both. Your accessory cannot get any more elegant, versatile and useful.

Price: Starts at Rs 300

Styling tip: If you’re wearing a full-sleeved blouse or a full-sleeved kurti with heavy embroidery on the sleeves, which you don’t wish to disturb by the telltale bulge of a watch, these compact ring watches can be the ideal pick.

Rings seem the statement accessory of the season. Chunky enamel rings, quirky brass rings, and rings featuring cute motifs like paws, seashells, tortoises are defining summer street style in the city.

Price: Starts at Rs 150

Styling tip: If you’re wearing a monochrome fit, these can add a perfect pop of colour. Besides, breezy summer dresses will be well complemented by these colourful accessories.

To match your quirky rings, you have these vibrant, enamel bangles. Adjustable versions of these are also readily available in New Market and Gariahat stalls.

Price: Starts at Rs 200

Styling tip: Like the quirky enamel rings, enamel bangles can accentuate any monochrome outfit and your favourite summer dresses. These also pair well with Indian wear. Think kurtas and jeans. These bangles will add to the fusion vibes of your ensemble.

Let’s move past the fashion myth that says you can’t mix golden and silver accessories. These dual tone bangles are the ‘it’ thing this season. They are iconic and iconoclastic.

Price: Starts at Rs 400

Styling tip: You can certainly pair them with your daily wear kurtas and casual tunics. However, these will also perfectly complement your evening dresses and gold or silver shimmery party wear.

It’s almost summertime! Many of us might be preparing for beach getaways. Even otherwise, this is the season for sleeveless and halter-neck ensembles. While bangles remain the traditional choice, these arm cuffs can instantly elevate your look and add a unique edge to any outfit.

Price: Starts at Rs 150

Styling tip: Pair with solid colour dresses and tops for a chic look.

Stone-studded Kashmiri danglers and chokers will perfectly complement any ethnic ensemble.

Price: Starts at Rs 300

Styling tip: Remember, less is more. So, if you are going for Kashmiri danglers, tie your hair into a sleek bun or a sleek braid and skip any neckpiece. Alternatively, if you’re going for a gorgeous neckpiece, ditch the earrings.

Twist-and-turn necklaces are among the hottest picks of the season. Primarily designed as necklaces, they can also be wrapped around the waist, arms, wrists and even ankles. With this unique accessory, you can get as creative as you like.

Price: Starts at Rs 200

Styling tip: These would best complement black dresses or tops with plunging necklines. Additionally, they can double as waist chains if you’re wearing a crop top.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Sharvari and Sonam Kapoor were seen sporting hasali necklaces recently. New Market and Gariahat shops are, likewise, flooded with a wide variety of these statement neckpieces.

Price: Starts at Rs 350

Styling tip: These are a versatile accessory and can complement ethnic and western outfits equally well. They also pair well with fusion wear. The only thing to remember is that they best accompany outfits that feature a flattering neckline.

Leather belts are a thing of the past. Metallic chains can be paired with any outfit and they match almost every vibe — western, ethnic, fusion wear and beach wear.

Price: Starts at Rs 150

Styling tip: Pair with one-colour saris or jersey-fit tops for a sizzling finish.

Chunky gold and brass earrings are also very popular among customers currently, said shop owners in New Market and Gariahat.

Price: Starts at Rs 100

Styling tip: These quirky earrings are perfect for party wears. Think dark-coloured outfits like burgundy and black ensembles.