New to content creation? Five essential pieces of tech you need to level up your reels and videos

You don’t need an expensive camera or a well-equipped studio to become a content creator. All you need is a phone and some smart gear to level up your videos and make them look professional. If you are aspiring to be a content creator, here are six essential gears to level up your reels and videos.

Tripod

Most phones these days come with decent cameras and good picture quality. Even if it is not an iPhone or a high-end smartphone, you can use your Android phone to make engrossing content. All you need is a tripod that keeps shots stable and professional. Shaky videos, if not a vlog that requires you to shoot on the go, make your videos look shabby.

Microphone or lapel mic

Phone mics often fail to capture audio clearly, devoid of background noise. Use a budget mic with a noise cancellation feature. It not only improves voice audio quality, but also helps cancel out any background noise when shooting outdoors. Go for hands-free, Bluetooth lapels if you are vlogging. Wired ones work well if you are shooting piece-to-camera shots indoors.

MK recommends: Kreo Gorec Nine16 Dots Bluetooth Mic

Ring Light

Lighting plays a big role in making a video look professional. It is advisable to invest in a good ring light for consistent lighting if you are shooting indoors. A ring light is a must for creating content around makeup and fashion. Also, DIY videos can be elevated if the lighting is good.

Portable Power Bank

If you're starting as a vlogger, especially a travel vlogger, then a good power bank is going to save your day. Long shoots can drain your battery, leaving you hunting for power sockets. Get a power bank with 20,000 mAh – 27,000 mAh power, which is also airline-friendly.

SD Card/Portable Storage

One of the major issues faced by content creators is a lack of memory. To avoid a space run-out during a crucial shoot, get a portable storage device like an external drive or an extra memory card to back up and transfer files easily.

MK recommends: SanDisk Ultra SDXC Memory Card

