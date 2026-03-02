Kerala-Gulf flights face third day of disruption amid West Asia conflict; over 45 Kochi flights cancelled

Flight operations between Kerala and key Gulf destinations remained disrupted for the third consecutive day on Monday as the ongoing conflict in West Asia continued to impact regional airspace, with airport authorities indicating that cancellations may persist for a few more days.

At Kochi, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) listed around 45 departing flights as cancelled on Monday on its official website, with a similar number of arrival services also affected.

However, some operations continued. An Oman Air flight to Muscat departed at 8.10 am. Saudia flights to Jeddah and Riyadh, another Oman Air service to Muscat, an Etihad Airways flight to Abu Dhabi and a SpiceJet flight to Dubai were listed as scheduled for the day.

At Thiruvananthapuram, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Limited (TIAL) said that 20 flights to the Gulf region remained cancelled on Monday. Over the past three days, a total of 65 flight services to and from the Thiruvananthapuram airport have been called off. An Oman Air flight from Muscat arrived at 7.20 am and departed around 8.30 am, airport sources said.

In north Kerala, Kannur International Airport Limited (KIAL) listed 10 flights to Gulf countries as cancelled on its website.

At Calicut airport, around 20 flights remained cancelled. Despite the disruptions, SalamAir, Oman Air, Flynas and Air Arabia operated limited services to destinations in Oman and Saudi Arabia.

Airport authorities said airlines have set up help desks and are coordinating with affected passengers, adding that the situation is likely to persist until the conflict in West Asia subsides.