Kerala postpones SSLC, higher secondary exams in Gulf amid West Asia tensions

Kerala general education minister V. Sivankutty on Monday announced the postponement of the SSLC and Higher Secondary examinations scheduled for this week in the Gulf region, following rising tensions in West Asia.

Speaking at a press conference, he said the security situation in the Gulf has made conducting public exams impossible. The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination scheduled for March 5 in the Gulf region has been postponed.

The Higher Secondary examinations set for March 5, 6, and 7 have also been deferred, Sivankutty added. "The revised dates for the postponed examinations will be announced later," the minister said.

He noted that some students, both in the Gulf countries and in Kerala, are anxious that they may not be able to reach their examination centres and could miss their exams due to the prevailing situation.

"The general education department stands with the students in this matter," Sivankutty said.

Students who are unable to appear for the examinations are advised to submit applications at the earliest to the Director of General Education through their respective headmasters or principals, he said.

The department will examine the merit of each application and take a favourable decision in the interest of the students, the minister added.