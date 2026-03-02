Maoist hunt intensifies in Odisha, police aim to nab top leader before Amit Shah's arrival

Odisha police have intensified their operation to capture Sukru, a top-rung Maoist leader who has so far managed to evade the dragnet.

The police aim to nab him before Union home minister Amit Shah’s arrival in the state on March 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pursuit of Sukru gathered momentum following the surrender of senior Maoist leader Sudarshan alias Vikas in Chhattisgarh. He, along with 14 associates, surrendered in Mahasamund, Chhattisgarh, on Saturday after months of high-pressure tactical operations against Maoists.

Sukru, a native of Malkangiri district and a state committee member carrying a bounty of ₹55 lakh, is believed to be hiding in the dense forests of Kandhamal, Rayagada and Kalahandi with around 25 associates.

His network had come under sharper focus after the suspected killing of senior Maoist leader Anvesh in Kandhamal district.

Security forces had recovered Anvesh’s body from a dense forest under Daringbadi police station limits on February 25. Anvesh, who carried a ₹22 lakh bounty, was a divisional committee member of the Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh division’s 8th company of the banned CPI (Maoists). Amid intensified operations in Kandhamal, Rayagada and Kalahandi, he had decided to surrender with 12 associates.

Sources had said Sukru allegedly opposed the move, fearing it would weaken the organisation and trigger further surrenders. A dispute had reportedly broken out between Sukru and Anvesh on January 29, leading to Anvesh’s killing the same day. His associates had allegedly buried the body in the forest.

Kandhamal superintendent of police Harish B.C. had said Sukru and his associates eliminated Anvesh to deter others from surrendering. A case was also registered.

A senior police officer said: “We will completely dismantle Sukru’s network. His movement is being closely monitored and he will fall into our net at any time.”

Police are using drones to track Sukru’s movement.

Security forces are maintaining heightened vigilance in forested areas to prevent regrouping and encourage further surrenders. Director-general of police Y.B. Khurania said: “We expect a positive result. The Maoists should surrender and join the mainstream. If they don’t, they will face elimination.”

Later in the evening, Odisha police issued a media release declaring Bargarh and Balangir districts Naxal-free.

The Union government has set March-end as the deadline for making India free of Maoists.