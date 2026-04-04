Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Pune concert postponed due to bad weather, new date announced

Singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh’s concert in Pune has been postponed to April 18 due to unexpected bad weather. The concert was originally slated to take place at Mahalakshmi Lawns on Saturday.

Honey Singh in a statement reassured fans that the tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date.

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“Fans..Despite being completely sold out for Saturday (04.04.2026), we have to reschedule the show to 18.04.2026 due to anticipated rain and thunderstorms. This decision has been made in line with the government advisory, as the safety of my fans remains the top priority. All tickets purchased will remain valid for the new date (18.04.2026). See you soon, Pune – in just 2 weeks,” reads a post shared by Singh’s on Instagram.

Honey Singh is in the middle of a multi-city concert tour, with recent performances in Mumbai and Delhi.

Earlier this week, The Delhi High Court ordered the immediate take down of a controversial song by rappers Honey Singh and Badshah from 2009 titled Volume 1.

The song was released under the name of Mafia Mundeer group.

As per Live Law, Justice Purushaindra Kaurav said that the lyrics of the song are grossly vulgar, obscene, derogatory towards women and no civil society can permit such content to remain on digital platforms.

The track has had numerous re-uploads on platforms like YouTube and other digital music services, leading to varied release dates listed online.

The court has directed the two singers and people claiming rights to the song, its remixes or alternate versions to immediately remove the content and take down the URLs from any social media handles, music platforms and other online platforms.

This order comes after a plea filed by Hindi Shakti Dal seeking removal of videos and audios of the song from social media platforms.

The plea mentioned that Honey Singh sang a few verses from the song at a recent concert, which confirmed that it was sung by him.