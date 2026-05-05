Rain and thunderstorms set to dominate Kolkata weather this week

Kolkata is set for a wet and stormy stretch through the week from Tuesday, May 5, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting frequent spells of rain and thundershowers across the city and neighbouring districts.

From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely at many places in Kolkata. The same pattern is expected to continue till Thursday, keeping skies overcast and conditions relatively cooler than typical early May days.

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Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph and lightning may occur at one or two places during this period, prompting caution for those outdoors.

By Friday, May 8, the intensity of rainfall is expected to ease slightly, with light to moderate showers likely at a few places. This trend is set to continue through the weekend and into early next week, with intermittent rain replacing the more widespread activity seen earlier.

Despite the rain, temperatures are not expected to fluctuate significantly.

The maximum temperature in Kolkata is likely to hover around 34 to 35 degrees Celsius through the week, while minimum temperatures may stay close to 26 to 27 degrees Celsius. The cloud cover and rainfall could, however, offer brief relief from peak daytime heat.

Weather officials have also flagged the risk of lightning and strong winds during thunderstorms, especially in the first two days. Residents have been advised to avoid open spaces during storm activity and remain alert to sudden weather changes.

For coastal areas, squally winds may pose a risk, and fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea on May 5.

With rain clouds settling in, Kolkata’s week ahead promises a mix of showers, thunder and steady summer temperatures.