India describes Fujairah attack that injured three Indians as ‘unacceptable’; PM Modi condemns

India on Tuesday strongly condemned the drone attack on the UAE’s Fujairah that injured three Indian nationals, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government calling the targeting of civilians “unacceptable” and urging an immediate halt to hostilities.

Reacting to the latest development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals. Targeting civilians and infrastructure is unacceptable."

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"India stands in firm solidarity with the UAE and reiterates its support for the peaceful resolution of all issues through dialogue and diplomacy," he said.

The prime minister also asserted that ensuring "safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is vital for enduring regional peace, stability and global energy security."

Echoing the strong response, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "The attack on Fujairah that resulted in injury to three Indian nationals is unacceptable."

"We call for immediate cessation of these hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians," the spokesperson said.

Jaiswal added that India continues to back diplomatic efforts to stabilise the region. "We also call for free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz in keeping with international law. India stands ready to support all efforts for a peaceful resolution of issues," he said.

The reactions came a day after three Indian nationals were injured when a drone strike triggered a fire at the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ) in the UAE. According to local media and the state-run WAM news agency, the fire broke out following a drone attack originating from Iran.

Fujairah Civil Defence teams responded to the incident and worked to bring the blaze under control, while the injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

In a post on X, the UAE's Ministry of Defence said that Iran launched four missiles toward various areas across the country. "Three were successfully engaged over the country's territorial waters, while one fell into the sea," it said.

Separately, the UAE’s defence ministry said its air defence systems engaged 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles and four drones launched from Iran, and affirmed that it "remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront anything that aims to undermine the security of the country."

Authorities also urged the public to follow safety protocols and avoid spreading misinformation.

The attack comes amid rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, where a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran has come under strain. The vital shipping route, which handles roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas, has seen severe disruptions due to the conflict, pushing up global oil prices and causing energy shortages in several countries.