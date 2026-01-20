Why ‘Border’ lyricist Javed Akhtar turned down offer to write songs for ‘Border 2’

Lyricist-scriptwriter Javed Akhtar was approached by the makers of Border 2 to write for the film but he turned down the opportunity, he said in an interview Monday.

Since the release of Border 2 songs, fans have been split. Many of the tracks are reimagined versions of the originals, leaving many listeners who grew up with the 1997 film’s music somewhat disappointed.

Addressing fan’s disappointment, Akhtar, in an interview with India Today, said, “They did ask me to write for the film, but I refused. I really feel this is a kind of intellectual and creative bankruptcy. You have an old song that did well, and you want to put it out again by adding something? Make new songs or else accept that you cannot do the same level of work.”

“Whatever is bygone, let that be. What is the need to recreate it? We had a film before us also—Haqeeqat (1964)—and its songs were not ordinary ones. Be it Kar Chale Hum Fida or Main Yeh Sochkar Uske Dar Se Utha Tha, those were such brilliant songs, but we didn’t use them. We wrote new ones; we made absolutely different songs, and people liked them too,” Akhtar added.

“You are making a movie again, so create new songs. Why are you depending on the past? You have accepted that we can’t do it. We will live on past glory,” Akhtar further shared.

Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonu Nigam have lent their voices to the reimagined version of Border 2 song Ghar Kab Aaoge.

The original song was penned by Javed Akhtar and composed by Anu Malik. Singer Roop Kumar Rathod had also lent his vocals to the 1997 track.

The track features additional lyrics by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. Mithoon serves as one of the composers of the new version.

Border 2 is the second instalment in the war drama franchise that began with J.P. Dutta’s 1997 directorial Border.

The war drama is helmed by Anurag Singh, known for helming films like Kesari (2019), Punjab 1984 (2014), Jatt & Juliet (2012) and Dil Bole Hadippa! (2009).

The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. The ensemble cast also features Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh and Medha Rana.

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film is slated to hit theatres on January 23.