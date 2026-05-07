When will ‘Dhurandhar 2’ drop on OTT? A legal dispute hints at tentative timeline

Fans waiting for the digital release of Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 may finally have a tentative timeline, even though the makers are yet to officially announce its OTT premiere date.

Details emerging from an ongoing copyright dispute case in the Delhi High Court suggest that the blockbuster spy thriller is unlikely to arrive on streaming platforms before mid-May.

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The Aditya Dhar-directed film has been running in theatres for seven weeks after setting multiple box-office records and emerging as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

The timeline surfaced during proceedings in a case concerning the use of the song Tirchi Topiwale, originally featured in the 1989 film Tridev. Filmmaker Rajiv Rai, who directed and produced the film, sued Jio Studios and B62 Studios alleging unauthorised use of the song in Dhurandhar 2.

The song was recreated for the climax sequence of Dhurandhar 2. The remixed version was composed by Shashwat Sachdev and forms part of the film’s soundtrack.

The Delhi High Court had earlier directed the parties to attempt mediation. However, when the matter came up on Wednesday, the court was informed that mediation had failed.

The matter will now proceed to trial, with the next hearing scheduled for May 8.

During the hearing, Super Cassettes, which holds the audio and music rights for Dhurandhar 2, opposed the petitioner’s plea for interim relief. B62 Films told the court that the film had already been released in theatres and was unlikely to be made available on OTT platforms till mid-May.

The statement aligns with the expected eight-to-10-week theatrical window before the film’s streaming debut. Dhurandhar 2 completes eight weeks in theatres on May 14.

While the first film streamed on Netflix, the sequel is expected to stream on JioHotstar.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar 2 also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun.

The two films in the franchise have collectively grossed more than Rs 3,100 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar 2 alone has earned nearly Rs 1,800 crore globally, making it the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.