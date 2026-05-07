From Namoh 108 lotus to Ratnagiri mangoes, India curates cultural showcase for Vietnam president

1 7 In this image posted on May 6, 2026, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vietnam President To Lam during a banquet in the latter’s honour, in New Delhi. (PTI photos)

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India presented a blend of cultural, spiritual and culinary heritage to visiting Vietnamese President To Lam during his three-day state visit, with specially curated gifts including the unique “Namoh 108” lotus, a handcrafted brass Buddha sculpture and Banarasi silk, alongside GI-tagged delicacies and regional specialties served at official engagements.

Namoh 108 lotus, brass Buddha among key gifts

Among the prominent gifts presented to the Vietnamese leader was “Namoh 108”, a unique lotus variety developed by the National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI), Lucknow.

2 7 Namoh 108 lotus.

Official sources said the lotus holds deep cultural and spiritual significance as it serves as a “living bridge” between ancient Indian heritage and modern biotechnological achievement.

Developed with exactly 108 petals, the lotus reflects a number considered sacred across Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism. The number is associated with meditation mala beads, sacred pithas across the subcontinent and several cosmic calculations in Vedic traditions.

The name “Namoh” is derived from the Sanskrit word for “salutation” or “obeisance”, aligning the flower with traditional mantras and prayers.

The Vietnamese president was also gifted a brass sculpture depicting the Buddha seated in a meditative posture beneath an intricate Bodhi tree-inspired halo.

The Buddha is shown in the Abhaya Mudra, with the right hand raised in a gesture of fearlessness and protection, while the left hand rests on the lap holding a bowl symbolising nourishment and compassion.

3 7 Brass Buddha with Bodhi tree.

Official sources said the sculpture’s detailed metalwork, particularly the branching patterns of the Bodhi tree, reflects exceptional craftsmanship.

Crafted by artisans from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, the brass artwork rests on a lotus-petal base and features a reflective golden finish symbolising warmth and radiance.

Banarasi silk inspired for Vietnamese ‘ao dai’

India also gifted a special silk fabric from Varanasi, known globally for its textile heritage and intricate brocades.

The fabric features a tone-on-tone jacquard weave with interconnected floral and vine motifs.

4 7 Banarasi silk.

Officials said that when tailored into Vietnam’s traditional ‘ao dai’, the Banarasi-inspired silk creates a fusion of Indian craftsmanship and Vietnamese elegance.

The rich fuchsia colour and woven texture were highlighted as complementing the classic Vietnamese silhouette.

GI-tagged delicacies served during state visit

A range of traditional Indian delicacies and regional specialties were also served to President To Lam during the visit, showcasing India’s culinary diversity.

Among them was Silao Khaja from Bihar’s Nalanda district, a GI-tagged sweet known for its crisp, flaky and multi-layered texture made using refined flour, sugar and ghee.

Gaya anarsa, another Bihar delicacy prepared using soaked rice flour and jaggery, was also served. The fermented dough is shaped into discs and lightly fried, often coated with sesame seeds for a nutty flavour.

5 7 Silao Khaja (left); Gaya anarsa (right)

Mithila makhana, or fox nuts, sourced from Bihar’s Mithila region, was part of the menu as well. The GI-tagged product is valued for its nutritional benefits, including protein, minerals and antioxidants.

The visiting dignitary was also served Hajipur Malbhog banana, a premium Bihar variety known for its sweetness, aroma and creamy texture.

6 7 Hajipur Malbhog banana(left); Mithila makhana (right)

From Maharashtra, Ratnagiri mangoes — popularly known as Alphonso or Hapus — were presented during the state visit. Cultivated in the Konkan belt, the GI-tagged mangoes are known for their aroma, golden colour and rich taste.

7 7 Ratnagiri mangoes (above); Millet bars (below)

Healthy millet bars from Maharashtra also featured on the menu, highlighting India’s traditional climate-resilient grains cultivated across regions such as Solapur, Ahmednagar and Marathwada.