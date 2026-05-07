Second season of Vijay Varma-starrer Prime Video series ‘Matka King’ begins production

The second season of the Vijay Varma-starrer Prime Video series Matka King is now in production, the streamer announced Thursday.

“Shuffling the cards for season 2 #MatkaKingOnPrime, season 2 in development,” reads the caption on Instagram.

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Matka King premiered on Prime Video on April 17. The show is set in the fast-changing Bombay of the 1960s and chronicles the fictional journey of an enterprising cotton trader who creates a new gambling system, dubbed Matka.

Created by Abhay Koranne and Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Matka King has been written by Koranne while Manjule has directed it.

The first season features Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat and Gulshan Grover.

Vineet Kumar Singh, Bharat Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Jamie Lever, Kishor Kadam, Cyrus Sahukar, Arpita Sethia, Sambhaji Tangade, Ishtiyak Khan, Sanjivv Jotangia and Simran Ashwini also appear in supporting roles.

Matka King is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashwini Sidwani and Ashish Aryan under the banners of Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat and SMR Productions.