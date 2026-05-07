‘Bridgerton’ star Simone Ashley headlines psychological thriller ‘This Tempting Madness’, trailer out

Simone Ashley-starrer psychological thriller This Tempting Madness will release in select theatres and on demand on June 12 via Vertical.

The trailer for the film, dropped by the makers on Wednesday, teases a psychological thriller centred on distorted perception and blurred lines between reality and delusion.

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The film follows Mia (Simone Ashley), who wakes up from a coma with severe injuries and fragmented memories. As she attempts to reconstruct her past, she begins questioning both her own actions and her grasp on reality.

The cast also includes Austin Stowell, Suraj Sharma, Mojean Aria, Amol Shah and Zenobia Shroff.

The film marks the feature directorial debut of Jennifer E. Montgomery, who co-wrote the screenplay with cinematographer Andrew M. Davis. The story is inspired by true events.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WuB77rGrlMk

“It’s a wild story because the strangest parts are true,” Montgomery had previously told Variety. “I would say it is largely true, though some pieces were pushed a little further for interpretation.”

Montgomery said the casting process centred on Ashley, with the rest of the family cast built around her performance.

“We anchored the whole movie around her. Simone really took me by surprise. She was exciting and brought a fierce intensity to the role. She was fresh off ‘Bridgerton’ at the time, so we were thrilled to cast her. That gave us the opportunity to cast the rest of the family, which is how we found Suraj and Zenobia Shroff,” she said.

The film is produced by Smoke Jumper Films and Mango Monster Productions

in association with Catchlight Studio, whose previous credits include Heretic and The Blackening.

This Tempting Madness premiered at the International Film Festival of India in 2025.