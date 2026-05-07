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regular-article-logo Thursday, 07 May 2026

About 40 passengers left ship hit by Hantavirus outbreak at island of St. Helena: Dutch officials

Authorities did not confirm where the disembarked passengers are now

AP Published 07.05.26, 02:05 PM
A drone view of the cruise ship MV Hondius, carrying passengers suspected of having cases of hantavirus on board, leaves Praia, Cape Verde, May 6, 2026.

A drone view of the cruise ship MV Hondius, carrying passengers suspected of having cases of hantavirus on board, leaves Praia, Cape Verde, May 6, 2026. Reuters picture

About 40 passengers from a cruise ship by a deadly hantavirus outbreak have disembarked on St. Helena, according to Dutch officials

Around 40 passengers, including the wife of a Dutch man who died, left the cruise ship during a stop at St. Helena, a small, craggy island in the South Atlantic Ocean, the Dutch foreign ministry has said.

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In a letter to parliament sent late Wednesday evening local time, foreign minister Tom Berendsen said that those who disembarked on the remote island included a Dutch woman who is hospitalised, South Africa and a Swiss man who is also currently being treated.

Authorities did not confirm where the disembarked passengers are now.

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