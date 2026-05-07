‘Sarke Chunar’ controversy, Nora Fatehi to appear before National Commission for Women

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi will appear before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday after being summoned over the alleged indecent portrayal of women in the song Sarke Chunar.

Last month, actor Sanjay Dutt also appeared before the NCW in connection with the controversy surrounding the song from the film KD The Devil. He submitted a written apology, expressing regret for any “unintended” harm caused to society.

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Fatehi had earlier distanced herself from the Hindi version of the song, saying she had shot the Kannada version and that her permission was not taken for its use in Hindi.

“The National Commission for Women has scheduled a hearing in connection with the matter pertaining to the song Sarke Chunar. Actor Nora Fatehi, who has been summoned in this regard, will appear before the Commission tomorrow at 11:30 am,” the Commission said.

Earlier, Fatehi had failed to appear before the Commission, stating that she was abroad, and had sought a fresh date for the hearing.

When Dutt appeared before the Commission led by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, the rights panel raised concerns over alleged vulgarity and indecent representation of women in the song, questioning issues of intent, awareness and accountability during the hearing.

As a corrective measure, Dutt committed to sponsoring the education of 50 tribal girl children as part of efforts towards social welfare and women's empowerment.

The Hindi version of Sarke Chunar, released on YouTube on March 15, had triggered public outrage over its allegedly sexually explicit lyrics. Following the backlash, the makers removed the Hindi version from YouTube, though it continued to circulate across platforms. The lyricist, singer and director had also issued apologies.

KD The Devil is a Kannada film dubbed in four languages, including Hindi.