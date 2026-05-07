Five BJP workers injured in Panihati bomb attack hours after murder of Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant

Five BJP workers were injured in a crude bomb attack in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district late on Wednesday, police said, hours after the killing of a close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari triggered a fresh political flashpoint in the state.

The incident took place near St Xavier's Institution in Panihati, where unidentified assailants allegedly hurled crude bombs at a group of BJP workers before fleeing the area.

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According to local sources, BJP workers were interacting with residents on Dutta Road in Panihati's Ward number 2 when a group of motorcycle-borne persons allegedly targeted them with bombs.

The injured were admitted to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, police said.

The attack came hours after Chandranath Rath, a close aide of Adhikari, was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants, prompting the BJP to accuse the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of retaliatory violence.

The BJP alleged that the attackers in Panihati were backed by the TMC, an allegation denied by the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

A senior police official said, "We have started an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify those involved. Raids are being conducted to nab the accused."

A heavy police deployment has been made in the area.

"We are maintaining strict vigil and appealing to people not to spread rumours. Necessary steps are being taken to maintain peace," the officer added.

The blast site is located near the residence of newly elected BJP MLA Ratna Debnath, the mother of the RG Kar Hospital rape victim.