Kolkata police ban bulldozers at victory rallies after BJP supporters' rampage in New Market

Police on Wednesday announced a ban on bulldozers and earthmovers at victory rallies, a day after BJP supporters drove a bulldozer through New Market and allegedly tried to damage a Trinamool office to mark their electoral triumph.

Calcutta police commissioner Ajay Nand also warned of strict action against those who violate rules.

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Eight men were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the bulldozer rally.

Bulldozers have come to be associated with BJP governments’ use of brute force on criminals, and have often been seen as a weapon of choice to target critics.

“No JCBs will be allowed in any rally. JCB owners have been strictly told not to rent out their JCBs for rallies. If anyone is found giving JCBs on rent to political parties, they will be seized, and legal action will be taken,” Nand said.

Hundreds of BJP supporters were part of Tuesday’s bulldozer rally. Many climbed onto its scooper with party flags as the procession moved.

Nand said action would also be taken against the police present on the spot during Tuesday’s rally. “Action will be initiated against officers who were present on the spot,” added the top cop.

Nand said victory processions would be allowed only after the organisers obtain permission from the police.

Even after the elections, 65 companies of central paramilitary forces are deployed in Calcutta, and 40 motorcycle-patrol vehicles are moving around the city round the clock, an officer said at Lalbazar.

Eighty people have been arrested in connection with incidents of violence in the past two days.

Nand also mentioned a “special drive to arrest all the rowdies”.

Bengal ban

State police chief Siddh Nath Gupta also spoke about the ban on bulldozers and earthmovers at political rallies.

Gupta told a news conference on Wednesday that over 200 FIRs had been registered related to incidents of post-poll violence across the state in 48 hours, and 433 people had been arrested.

“There have been incidents of intimidation, threats and assaults since the announcement of the results. We have drawn up more than 200 FIRs and arrested 433 people. More than 1,100 people have also been booked under preventive sections,” director-general of police Gupta said.

There has been no violence since Wednesday morning, he added.

Gupta acknowledged two post-poll deaths — one in New Town and the other at Nanur in Birbhum — since Monday.

He said some people were “taking advantage” of the situation and vandalising places. “We have instructed all police stations to start suo motu cases if there is no complaint, even for a serious offence. We are identifying all the accused through CCTV cameras,” Gupta said.

Police sources said maximum cases of post-poll violence were reported from Asansol, Cooch Behar, East Burdwan and Baruipur (South 24-Parganas).

The DGP said 500 companies of central forces — over 50,000 personnel — had been deployed across the state “to prevent post-poll violence”.

A joint control room has been started where the central forces and state police will work together.

Cops alerted

All police stations across Calcutta were alerted on Wednesday against a lack of intelligence and knowledge of force deployment in their jurisdictions and alleged failure to gather information about incidents in their areas.

Lalbazar told the stations that incidents were being “reported by media” before the police got to know about them.

“It has been observed that officers in charge of local police stations are not adequately aware of force deployment, including CAPF, within their respective jurisdictions. Certain untoward incidents are taking place without the knowledge of the Lalbazar control room and the local OCs, while such incidents are being reported in the media, causing considerable concern,” said an officer.

“This indicates a lack of area awareness, supervision, and real-time information flow,” he added.