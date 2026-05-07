‘Cold-blooded murder’, says Suvendu Adhikari after Chandranath Rath killing, family awaits autopsy report

The family of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant of Suvendu Adhikari, will decide on his last rites after the post-mortem examination is completed on Thursday, even as his killing in North 24 Parganas has triggered a political storm and heightened security arrangements in the area.

Senior BJP leaders who visited Rath’s residence said the body will be handed over to the family after the autopsy.

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“The post-mortem examination is expected to be completed later today. After that, the body will be handed over to the family. At this moment, the family’s wishes are most important. The decisions regarding the last rites will be taken after consultations with the deceased's family," a senior BJP leader told PTI.

He added that the party leadership has been in continuous contact with Rath’s relatives.

Suvendu Adhikari calls killing ‘cold-blooded murder’

Speaking outside the hospital, Suvendu Adhikari termed the incident “heart-wrenching” and a “cold-blooded murder”.

“The incident is heart-wrenching; we condemn it,” he said.

He also claimed that preliminary findings suggest the attackers may have conducted surveillance before executing the crime.

“This is a cold-blooded murder. The DGP has assured that they will probe the matter thoroughly," he said.

“The way the attack was executed clearly suggests that the assailants had done a recce beforehand," he alleged.

However, he cautioned against drawing conclusions while the investigation is ongoing.

“We don't want to draw any conclusion as of now, as police are investigating the matter," he said.

“We would appeal to everyone not to take the law into their own hands," he added.

He also alleged continuing attacks on BJP workers in other parts of the state, citing incidents in Basirhat and Baranagar.

‘Mahajungle Raj’ charge against TMC

Adhikari alleged that the killing reflected a broader breakdown of law and order in the state.

“This is the result of 15 years of ‘Mahajungle Raj’ in Bengal,” he said.

He said he had spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Nitin Nabin regarding the incident and asserted that strict action would follow once the party comes to power.

“When the BJP government takes charge, we will start the job of checking these criminals," he said.

Security tightened as BJP workers demand arrests

BJP workers gathered outside the hospital where Rath was taken after being shot on Wednesday night, demanding immediate arrests of those involved.

“We want exemplary punishment for the culprits. Such attacks are condemnable in a democratic state,” a BJP worker said.

Police have stepped up deployment around the hospital and Rath’s residence to prevent any escalation, an officer said.

How the attack took place

According to preliminary inputs, Rath was intercepted near Doltala in Madhyamgram around 10.30 pm on Wednesday by motorcycle-borne assailants who followed his vehicle, forced it to stop and opened fire before fleeing.

Eyewitnesses said the vehicle was first blocked near Doharia junction by a small four-wheeler, after which a motorcyclist approached and fired at close range.

Rath, a former Indian Air Force personnel, later succumbed to his injuries at a private nursing home on Jessore Road. Another occupant of the vehicle was critically injured.

Police have begun scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the attackers and establish the motive.

Political blame game intensifies

The murder quickly escalated into a political confrontation between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress.

A BJP leader alleged that the killing reflected a “complete collapse” of law and order.

“A person closely associated with the leader of the opposition was targeted in a planned manner. This shows how law and order have deteriorated under the Mamata Banerjee government, which the people of Bengal have thrown out of power," the leader said.

The TMC rejected the allegations, accusing the BJP of politicising an ongoing investigation.

“The TMC has nothing to do with this unfortunate incident. The police are investigating the case professionally. The BJP should refrain from making baseless accusations. We are the ones who demanded a CBI probe of the killing," a senior Trinamool leader said.

The Congress called for restraint and a fair investigation, criticising both parties for politicising the tragedy.

“The focus should remain on arresting the killers and ensuring justice, not on political point-scoring," a state Congress leader said.

The CPI(M) also condemned the killing and expressed concern over the deteriorating political climate in the state.

“Violence and fear have increasingly become part of Bengal's political culture under the TMC rule. The administration must act firmly and impartially. We condemn the killing and demand strict action against those involved in the crime," a senior CPI(M) leader said.