Ishaan Khatter announces new film ‘Jugaadu’, film to go on floors in Punjab soon

Actor Ishaan Khatter is set to headline the upcoming film Jugaadu, he announced on social media Wednesday.

Sharing a picture of himself with a clapboard, Ishaan wrote on Instagram, “Ladies and gentlemen, get ready for #JUGAADU -My first in and as! Cooking with an incredible and passionate team to bring you this riot of an entertainer in cinemas soon.”

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Jugaadu marks the next directorial venture of Palash Vaswani, known for Gullak and Bada Naam Karenge.

Reacting to the post, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar extended her best wishes to Ishaan Khatter in the comments section.

Ishaan’s Homebound co-star Vishal Jethwa wrote, “Congratulations. So excited for this one (sic).”

Filming for the movie is expected to begin in Punjab later this month.

Produced by Tips Films and Baweja Studio, the ensemble cast also features Abhishek Banerjee, Jameel Khan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Yamini Dass, Sukhwinder Chahal and Nirmal Rishi in key roles.

Further details about the film and its release date are kept under wraps.

On the work front, Ishaan was last seen in Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound. The film had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival under the Un Certain Regard category in May, where it received a nine-minute standing ovation.

Ishaan also has the second season of his Netflix series The Royals in the pipeline.