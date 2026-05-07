MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 07 May 2026

Ishaan Khatter announces new film ‘Jugaadu’, film to go on floors in Punjab soon

‘Jugaadu’ marks the next directorial venture of Palash Vaswani, known for ‘Gullak’ and ‘Bada Naam Karenge’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 07.05.26, 12:46 PM
Ishaan Khatter new film

Ishaan Khatter Instagram/ @ishaankhatter

Actor Ishaan Khatter is set to headline the upcoming film Jugaadu, he announced on social media Wednesday.

Sharing a picture of himself with a clapboard, Ishaan wrote on Instagram, “Ladies and gentlemen, get ready for #JUGAADU -My first in and as! Cooking with an incredible and passionate team to bring you this riot of an entertainer in cinemas soon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jugaadu marks the next directorial venture of Palash Vaswani, known for Gullak and Bada Naam Karenge.

Reacting to the post, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar extended her best wishes to Ishaan Khatter in the comments section.

Ishaan’s Homebound co-star Vishal Jethwa wrote, “Congratulations. So excited for this one (sic).”

Filming for the movie is expected to begin in Punjab later this month.

Produced by Tips Films and Baweja Studio, the ensemble cast also features Abhishek Banerjee, Jameel Khan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Yamini Dass, Sukhwinder Chahal and Nirmal Rishi in key roles.

Further details about the film and its release date are kept under wraps.

On the work front, Ishaan was last seen in Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound. The film had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival under the Un Certain Regard category in May, where it received a nine-minute standing ovation.

Ishaan also has the second season of his Netflix series The Royals in the pipeline.

RELATED TOPICS

Ishaan Khatter New Film
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh seeks China’s backing for Teesta river project, raising concerns over India ties

China has for years shown interest in developing the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project, located near India’s sensitive Siliguri Corridor connecting the mainland with the northeastern states
Quote left Quote right

Op Sindoor reflected India’s response against terrorism... strength of our armed forces

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT