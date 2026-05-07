Stalin to meet party's new MLAs as political observers see no possibility of DMK-AIADMK tie-up

With certain media reports indicating that DMK and AIADMK are likely to join hands to form a government by overtaking actor-turned Vijay's TVK, which has 108 MLAs, political observers termed it a "speculation".

Despite TVK chief Vijay's visit to Lok Bhavan on Wednesday to stake a claim for forming the government in Tamil Nadu, the governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has not invited the party to form the government.

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"This is the only reason certain media started to speculate that DMK and AIADMK would jointly form the government. Do you think it is possible?", questioned Ex-MP and former AIADMK P K C Palanisamy.

He told PTI that "even if there is a possibility of a tie-up between DMK and AIADMK, both will face severe consequences in allocating minister posts. Who will be the chief minister? That would be a big question mark". Palanisamy also pointed out that several leaders in both DMK and AIADMK will not accept the tie-up.

The DMK has convened a meeting of its newly elected MLAs-designate at the residence of party president MK Stalin on Thursday.

The meeting comes in the wake of a changed political atmosphere, with its once-trusted ally, the Congress, opting for a post-poll alliance with the fledgling TVK, while its other allies, the VCK and the Left parties, are set to meet with the DMK chief to discuss whether to extend support to the Vijay-led party in government formation.

Satyalaya Ramakrishnan, a senior political critic, said, "There were no talks between the leaders of both parties (AIADMK and DMK).

How come the media could circulate this?". Stating that the reports were "mere" speculation, he said there is no chance that both Dravidian majors will tie up and form a government in the state.

A senior DMK party functionary, V Madhivanan, said: "Our senior leaders will not accept it, and there is no attempt for any patch up". "If there is any possibility of a tie-up, senior leaders of both parties would have spoken soon after the results".

He said that since TVK is the single largest party, it is quite obvious that the governor should invite Vijay to prove his majority after forming the government. "This is a constitutional right".

K Villvam, a Chennai-based AIADMK leader, recalled a failed attempt in the late 1970s to bring together AIADMK founder late M G Ramachandran and late DMK president M Karunanidhi.

"The AIADMK will not even try to join DMK to form government since both parties' ideology and policies are different", he said, adding, "even if there is a possible tie-up, it will not last even one week after forming the government".