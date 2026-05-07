Amazon to integrate MX Player with Prime Video to create India’s largest streaming platform

Amazon will integrate Amazon MX Player with Prime Video in the coming months, bringing together free and paid streaming content under a single platform in India, the company announced on Thursday.

The move will combine Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD), Advertising Video on Demand (AVOD), Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD), and add-on subscriptions under the Prime Video brand, positioning it as a unified entertainment destination for Indian consumers.

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The integration follows Amazon’s 2024 acquisition of certain MX Player assets, which were merged with Amazon miniTV to create Amazon MX Player. The service expanded its reach through original programming and ad-supported streaming offerings.

Under the integration plan, Prime members will gain access to a wider slate of originals and exclusive content across devices, with the option to watch with ads or opt for an ad-free experience.

Customers using the free ad-supported tier will also get access to an expanded AVOD library, while being offered the option to subscribe to Prime.

“Our focus at Prime Video has always been to bring authentic stories that reflect the diversity of our audiences. With the integration of Amazon MX Player’s expansive original slate and audience scale, our collective offering is bigger and stronger than ever—making Prime Video the one-stop destination for quality entertainment, for every customer in the country,” Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President, Asia-Pacific and ANZ, Prime Video, said.

“Amazon MX Player has built remarkable engagement through a diverse library, and bringing it together with Prime Video’s iconic stories means we can keep serving our customers with the largest selection of exclusive and original content from India and around the world,” he added.

The company said the Amazon MX Player app on Android will continue serving existing AVOD users for free with a rebranded interface and a dedicated Prime Video experience. Users will also have the option to subscribe to Prime for access to additional content.

On iOS, living room devices and web platforms, Amazon MX Player users will be redirected to Prime Video, where content from both services, including free AVOD titles, will be available.

Amazon said the continued Android presence of the Amazon MX Player app would support the growth of its AVOD business and subscription upgrades across India.

For advertisers, the integration is expected to create a consolidated platform spanning both free and paid audiences.

“The unification of Amazon MX Player with Prime Video is a gamechanger for advertisers in India. We've created a single streaming destination that reaches audiences across the entire spectrum—from free ad-supported viewers to Prime members—enabling true full-funnel advertising on an unprecedented scale,” Girish Prabhu, Vice President & Head, Amazon Ads India, said.

Prime Video currently offers global and local premium programming, while Amazon MX Player’s portfolio includes original series, reality shows, micro-dramas and dubbed international content. Amazon said the combined offering would expand content choice and variety for Indian audiences.