MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 25 January 2026

‘Uncompromising and formidable’: Mahesh Babu lauds ‘Varanasi’ co-star Priyanka Chopra

The Telugu star shared the trailer of Priyanka’s upcoming film ‘The Bluff’ on social media on Saturday

Entertainment Web Desk Published 25.01.26, 11:19 AM
Mahesh Babu with Priyanka Chopra

Mahesh Babu with Priyanka Chopra File picture

Telugu star Mahesh Babu has praised his Varanasi co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, calling her “uncompromising and formidable” after watching the trailer of her upcoming film The Bluff.

The actor shared the trailer on his Instagram handle on Saturday and posted a note along with it. “Loved the trailer... @priyankachopra is uncompromising and formidable yet again. Wishing the entire team of #TheBluff the very best for Feb 25th,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bluff, written and directed by Frank E Flowers, is set to begin streaming on Prime Video from February 25. The film follows a former pirate, played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is trying to leave behind a violent past while protecting her family.

The ensemble cast includes Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Zack Morris and David Field.

The film is produced by filmmaker duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, along with Angela Russo-Otstot, under their banner AGBO.

Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are also set to appear together in Varanasi, an upcoming Telugu-language epic action-adventure. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role.

RELATED TOPICS

Mahesh Babu The Bluff Priyanka Chopra
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Intel boost on India-China border, Delhi aims to deter fresh PLA transgressions

'The deployment of more intelligence officials, especially in the zones that have witnessed confrontations with the Chinese army in the recent past, will bolster the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and border security,' a security official attached to the home ministry said
A woman with a bullet wound mock-up at a Rome rally in support of the nationwide protests in Iran earlier this month.
Quote left Quote right

I extend my gratitude to India for its principled support of I.R. of Iran at the UNHRC

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT