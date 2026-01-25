‘Uncompromising and formidable’: Mahesh Babu lauds ‘Varanasi’ co-star Priyanka Chopra

Telugu star Mahesh Babu has praised his Varanasi co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, calling her “uncompromising and formidable” after watching the trailer of her upcoming film The Bluff.

The actor shared the trailer on his Instagram handle on Saturday and posted a note along with it. “Loved the trailer... @priyankachopra is uncompromising and formidable yet again. Wishing the entire team of #TheBluff the very best for Feb 25th,” he wrote.

The Bluff, written and directed by Frank E Flowers, is set to begin streaming on Prime Video from February 25. The film follows a former pirate, played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is trying to leave behind a violent past while protecting her family.

The ensemble cast includes Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Zack Morris and David Field.

The film is produced by filmmaker duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, along with Angela Russo-Otstot, under their banner AGBO.

Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are also set to appear together in Varanasi, an upcoming Telugu-language epic action-adventure. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role.