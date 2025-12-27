Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday’s ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ earns close to Rs 15 crore in 2 days

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer romantic comedy film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri earned Rs 6.03 crore on its second day at the domestic box office, makers Dharma Productions said on Saturday.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romcom began its box office journey with a collection of Rs 8.46 crore gross on Day 1, as per Dharma Productions. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 14.49 crore gross in India.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri revolves around Kartik Aaryan’s Ray and Ananya Panday’s Rumi, who meet on a vacation, fall in love and undergo heartbreak before eventually reuniting.

Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar saw a dip in daily box‑office collection on fourth Friday, minting Rs 15 crore in India — this is the film’s lowest single-day domestic earnings so far.

However, the Ranveer Singh‑starrer spy drama still managed to beat other films on 26 December in terms of single‑day collection. The film’s total net collection now stands at Rs 647.5 crore in India. Also, it crossed the Rs 1000-crore mark at the global box office on Friday, becoming the ninth Indian film to achieve this feat.

Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, the film follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network. Inspired by real events, Dhurandhar features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan alongside Singh.

James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, meanwhile, has earned Rs 117 crore nett in India on Friday.

Fire and Ash is the third instalment in Cameron’s blockbuster Avatar franchise starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang.