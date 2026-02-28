Watch: Teaser out for Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s next directorial ‘Texla’

Filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth has titled her next directorial venture Texla, the makers announced on Saturday, unveiling the film’s teaser.

The project, previously referred to as KRG 09, is backed by Kannan Ravi Group. Music for the film will be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

ADVERTISEMENT

The production house shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, “Happiness in every little moment. All set to relive the nostalgia and rewind the magic. Presenting the Tamil title teaser of @krgoffl's #Production9 - #Texla. An @aishwaryarajini Film”.

The teaser begins with a man gazing at the sky while a group of children sit inside a dimly lit room. Standing at the entrance, the man tells the boys, “It looks like it won't come today as well.”

The children then walk out dejectedly.

Moments later, as sunlight breaks through the clouds, the boys rush back into the room in excitement. They put up a makeshift white screen, and the film’s title, Texla, appears, projected by reflecting the sunlight.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth re-shared the teaser on her Instagram story. The title teaser was also released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Her previous directorial venture was Lal Salaam, which released in 2024 and featured her father, superstar Rajinikanth.