Anurag Kashyap asks sister Anubhuti to ‘keep fighting slowly’ as ‘Accused’ hits Netflix

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap Saturday shared a note of encouragement for sister Anubhuti Kashyap following the release of her psychological thriller Accused on Netflix.

Kashyap advised his sister to “keep fighting slowly” and continue to let her voice emerge through her work.

Taking to Instagram after watching the film, Kashyap wrote, “Proud of you my @anubhuti_k. You’re going to have a great career. Good in you can’t be suppressed and I can see the rest which is not you in what will be a private conversation. Love you always. Keep fighting slowly with your work and not like me, and one day your voice will come out intact.”

He added, “All I have to say - even if not exact, your power of storytelling, your lens, your observations of human behaviour still comes through to the discerning eye. Rest is all a fight, for all of us.”

Responding in the comments section, Anubhuti said, “Thankyou bhaiya, love you too. I know you have my back always.”

Accused, which premiered on Netflix on February 27, has received mixed reviews. The film stars Konkona Sensharma as a London-based gynaecologist whose life begins to unravel after serious allegations threaten her career and marriage. Pratibha Ranta plays her wife, who seeks to uncover the truth as public scrutiny intensifies.

Backed by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawala and Somen Mishra, the film is written by Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani.