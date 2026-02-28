Dakota Johnson, Saoirse Ronan, Jessie Buckley to star in ‘Three Incestuous Sisters’

Hollywood actresses Dakota Johnson, Saoirse Ronan and Jessie Buckley are set to headline Alice Rohrwacher’s upcoming film Three Incestuous Sisters, as per US media reports.

According to American entertainment news portal Deadline, the film will also feature Josh O’Connor in a key role. It is adapted from The Time Traveler's Wife author Audrey Niffenegger’s acclaimed novel of the same name.

Niffenegger’s book is a gothic, visual novel featuring hand-painted aquatints. It follows three sisters — Bettine, Ophile, and Clothilde — living in isolation by the sea, whose intense relationship with each other is disrupted when they all fall for the same man, Paris.

The upcoming film is produced by Johnson and Ro Donnelly under the banner of TeaTime Pictures along with Steven Rales for Indian Paintbrush.

Details regarding the plot have been kept under wraps.

Rohrwacher has penned the script of the film along with Ottessa Moshfegh.

Johnson last starred in the 2025 film Materialists alongside Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans. She will be next seen in Verity, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel, alongside Anne Hathaway. The actress, who shot to fame with her role in Fifty Shades of Grey, will also feature in A Tree is Blue.

Ronan, on the other hand, will be next seen in Sam Mendes’ four-part Beatles biopic series, titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event. She is set to play the role of Linda McCartney in the upcoming films.

Buckley is going to feature in the gothic romance film The Bride, which also stars Christian Bale, Jake Gyllenhaal and Penelope Cruz in key roles.