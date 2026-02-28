IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet suspend Middle East flights amid Iran-Israel conflict

Indian airlines suspended and diverted several international flights on Saturday as airspace closures across the Middle East disrupted operations following escalating conflict involving Israel and Iran.

IndiGo said it had temporarily cancelled all flights to and from the Middle East due to restrictions around Iranian airspace.

“In view of evolving airspace restrictions around Iran and the Middle East, all flights to and from the Middle East are cancelled till 0000 hrs,” it said in a post on X.

According to a source, services have been halted to and from Dubai, Jeddah, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Bahrain, Sharjah, Kuwait and Ras Al-Khaimah, reported PTI.

The airline said safety considerations were behind the decision.

“Our teams are continuously monitoring the evolving situation and recalibrating operations to minimise disruption as much as possible,” IndiGo said.

Air India confirmed that its Delhi–Tel Aviv flight was forced to return due to the closure of Israeli airspace. The flight was diverted to Mumbai.

"AI139 operating from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 28 February is air returning to India due to closure of air space in Israel and in the interest of safety of passengers and crew. Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen situation and remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety. We will continue to assess the safety and security environment for our flight operations and adjust operations proactively as needed," said an Air India spokesperson.

An airline official said the Boeing 777 aircraft had been airborne for over five hours and was over Saudi Arabian airspace when the decision was taken, according to data from Flightradar24.

Air India also announced a wider suspension of Middle East operations.

“In view of the developing situation in parts of the Middle East, all Air India flights to all destinations in the Middle East have been suspended. We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety for our passengers and crew,” the airline said.

“We will continue to assess the safety and security environment for our flight operations and adjust operations proactively as required. Our teams will be extending all necessary support to passengers,” it added.

Air India Express also announced a suspension of all west-bound international flights.

According to India Today, an Air India Express spokesperson said: “In view of the developing situation in parts of the Gulf Region, Air India Express has suspended all westbound international flights. The safety and security of our guests and crew remain our highest priority.”

The airline said its teams were providing assistance to affected passengers.

SpiceJet said some of its flights to Dubai would be impacted.

“Due to airspace closure in Dubai (DXB), some of our flights may be affected,” the airline said in a post on X, advising passengers to check flight status or contact its helpline.

Akasa Air also suspended flights to select Middle East destinations for the day.

“Due to the prevailing situation in the Middle East, all Akasa Air flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha and Jeddah have been suspended for February 28, 2026.”

The airline said flight status updates would be issued daily and asked passengers to check its website before heading to airports.

The disruptions come amid intensified military action involving Israel, the US and Iran, which has led to airspace closures across parts of the Middle East, including the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Jordan.

Flightradar24 said the closures were affecting a large number of flights and airlines across regions.