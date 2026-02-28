MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 28 February 2026

Silent film ‘Gandhi Talks’ starring Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy to hit ZEE5 in March

Directed by Kishore Belekar, the film also features Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Jadhav in key roles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 28.02.26, 04:51 PM
A still from \\\'Gandhi Talks\\\'

A still from 'Gandhi Talks' File picture

Actors Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swamy’s silent film Gandhi Talks is set to premiere on March 6 on ZEE5, the streaming platform announced on Saturday.

Directed by Kishore Belekar, the film also features Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Jadhav in key roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Released on January 30 in theatres to a mixed response, the film is backed by Zee Studios and is described as a “rare silent film in modern Indian cinema, which stands as a bold creative leap where silence becomes the strongest form of storytelling”.

“It is a special film because it communicates so much without saying a single word. It was a unique experience to express emotions purely through performance and presence,” Sethupathi said in a statement.

Aditi said she hopes Gandhi Talks will reach a wider audience with its OTT release.

“What drew me to 'Gandhi Talks' was its rare ability to convey an entire emotional world through stillness and visual storytelling. Every moment in the film feels intimate and reflective, allowing the audience to pause and truly feel alongside the characters," Aditi said.

For director Kishor Pandurang Belekar, Gandhi Talks has been a deeply personal and ambitious film.

“Telling a story without spoken words challenged us to rely entirely on the power of visuals, performances, and music,” Balekar said.

Gandhi Talks will be available to stream in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages.

RELATED TOPICS

Gandhi Talks Vijay Sethupathi Aditi Rao Hydari
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

7 lakh Bengal voters ‘deleted’, 60 lakh more under ‘adjudication’ in poll panel’s SIR

Around 58 lakh names have already been deleted in the first phase. Sources in the Election Commission said by the time the process is completed the number of deleted voters could go up
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

Now you have a President who is giving you what you want

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT