Rashmika-Vijay’s wedding photos beat Virat Kohli’s 2024 World Cup carousel on Instagram

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding photos have become the most-liked post on Instagram by an Indian celebrity, beating Virat Kohli’s carousel featuring moments from Team India’s 2024 ICC T20 World Cup triumph.

Vijay and Rashmika tied the knot in Udaipur on Thursday at a private ceremony attended only by close family members and friends. A few hours after the wedding, the couple shared their wedding pictures on Instagram alongside heartfelt notes.

In less than 48 hours, the photo carousel shared by Rashmika garnered 24 million likes, while Vijay’s post accumulated 18.9 million likes.

Previously, the record of most-liked post by an Indian celebrity on Instagram was held by cricketer Virat Kohli. His post carrying moments from Team India’s win at the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup garnered 22.9 million likes.

As of now, the record for the most-liked Instagram post from India is held by a viral reel shared by a content creator named Kishore Mondal in April 2025. The video, which features Mondal singing Jeene Laga Hoon, garnered 51 million likes, becoming the fourth most-liked post on Instagram.

Vijay and Rashmika have been rumoured to be dating since the two starred in Geetha Govindam (2018). However, the two never addressed the rumours publicly.

In October 2025, Rashmika got engaged to Vijay. While neither Rashmika nor Vijay made an official announcement about the engagement, Vijay’s team confirmed the news to Hindustan Times.

Rashmika was last seen in Rahul Ravindran’s The Girlfriend (2025) alongside Dheekshith Shetty. She also has Rawindra Pulle’s Mysaa in the pipeline.

Vijay was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Kingdom alongside Satyadev and Bhagyashree Borse.