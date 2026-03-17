Timothée Chalamet unveils gritty first-look from Denis Villeneuve epic finale ‘Dune 3’

Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet on Tuesday unveiled a gritty first-look from Dune: Part Three, the epic finale of Denis Villeneuve’s acclaimed sci-fi trilogy.

The close-up picture, shared on Instagram, shows Chalamet’s Paul Atreides as a significantly aged and scarred character. It shows him in a Fremen stillsuit, featuring intense blue-within-blue eyes, visible facial scarring and a worn-out yet menacing appearance — all of which suggest a darker chapter in the upcoming film.

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The photo was shared ahead of the release of the trailer on March 18.

Besides Chalamet, the Dune franchise features a star-studded ensemble including Zendaya and Florence Pugh, many of whom are expected to return for the next film.

The previous two Dune films — Dune: Part One (2021) and Dune: Part Two (2024) — have collectively grossed USD 1.12 billion at the global box office. The films received a combined 15 Oscar nominations and won eight.

The most recent addition to the franchise is the prequel television series Dune: Prophecy, created by Alison Schapker. Set 10,000 years before the rise of Paul Atreides, the series premiered on HBO and Max in November to critical acclaim.

The film is currently slated to release on December 18 and will face off against Avengers: Doomsday at the box office.