Holi 2026: Eight Bollywood songs you must add to your playlist before the party begins

Holi parties are synonymous with peppy Bollywood numbers. From Udit Narayan’s evergreen melodies to Pritam’s compositions, here are eight Hindi songs — old and new — that deserve a spot on your Holi playlist this year.

Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Pritam’s Balam Pichkari from Ayan Mukerji’s 2013 romantic comedy film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani became the Holi anthem for both Gen Z and Millennials. Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali Kholgade, this energetic number features Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin who let loose at a small-town Holi celebration on their way back from a trekking adventure in Manali.

Hori Khele Raghuveera from Baghban

Hori Khele Raghuveera is an iconic Bollywood Holi song from the 2003 film Baghban. It is widely celebrated for its festive energy and its portrayal of traditions. Sung by Amitabh Bachchan, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Sukhwinder Singh, it uses Braj Bhasha and Awadhi dialects, which are historically associated with the festival of colours.

Soni Soni from Mohabbatein

Soni Soni, sung by Udit Narayan and Lata Mangeshkar, reflects the 2000 romantic film Mohabbatein’s themes of love, happiness and the triumph of love over fear. Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai, accompanied by Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj, Jimmy Shergill, Shamita Shetty and Kim Sharma, celebrate the festival of colours together in the music video.

Holi Ke Din from Sholay

In Holi Ke Din, a quintessential Holi song from the cult classic Sholay, Dharmendra’s Veeru and Hema Malini’s Basanti delight viewers with their palpable chemistry as they lead Holi celebration in the fictional village Ramgarh.

Rang Barse from Silsila

Whether it’s an intimate family celebration with gulal or a full-fledged colour splashing event with your friends, Amitabh Bachchan’s baritone voice in Rang Barse from the 1981 film Silsila playing in the background will add to the intoxicating essence of Holi.

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from War

Hrithik and Tiger are an unparalleled match with their foot-tapping moves, choreographed by Bosco and Caesar. Set to desi dhol beats, this song from the film War is the perfect track for a dance session with loved ones.

Holiyaan from Vedaa

Sung by Nikhita Gandhi and Asha Sapera, Holiyaan from the film Vedaa captures actress Sharvari grooving exuberantly as handfuls of gulaals are tossed in the air.

Panwadi from Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari

A new addition to the playlist, Panwadi from Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari is a perfect balance of cheeky romance and party-ready energy. It features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Sharaf and Sanya Malhotra dancing at a Holi event.