Deeply thankful’: Jr NTR after Delhi HC safeguards personality rights of actor

Telugu actor Jr NTR Tuesday thanked the Delhi High Court for safeguarding the personality rights of the actor. The court granted an interim injunction restraining online platforms from illegally using his name or images for commercial gain.

Personality rights, also referred to as the right to publicity, enable an individual to safeguard, regulate, and commercially benefit from the use of their name, image, or likeness.

“I thank the Hon’ble Delhi High Court for granting a protective order that safeguards my personality rights in today’s digital age. My sincere appreciation to Supreme Court Advocates Dr. Balajanaki Srinivasan and Dr. Alka Dakar, along with Mr. Rajender and team of Rights & Marks, for their dedicated legal support. Deeply thankful for your steadfast support,” Jr NTR posted on X.

Hearing NTR Junior’s plea, Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora stressed the need for judicial intervention in such cases, saying “Plaintiff’s (NTR Junior) personality traits and/or parts thereof, including name, likeness, and image are protectable elements of the plaintiff's personality rights.”

In an interim order dated December 22, the court restrained multiple defendants, including 17 entities, John Doe persons, and websites, from exploiting NTR’s personality through artificial intelligence and deepfake technology until the next date of hearing.

The court observed that no third party can commercially use the actor’s personality rights, such as selling merchandise, without his consent. It also noted that NTR Junior is a widely recognised public figure in India who has built substantial goodwill, reputation, and celebrity status over the years.

The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on 19 May 2026.

In recent months, celebrities including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, filmmaker Karan Johar, singer Kumar Sanu and Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna have also moved the high court to safeguard their personality and publicity rights.

Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, journalist Sudhir Chaudhary, and podcaster Raj Shamani have also sought similar protection from the high court.

The court extended interim protection to them as well.