Taylor Swift becomes ‘most-streamed artist of all time’ in 20 years of Spotify

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is the most-streamed artist of all time on Spotify, with Grammy award-winning singer Bad Bunny taking the second spot, the music streaming platform announced on Thursday to mark its 20th anniversary.

“In celebration of 20 years of Spotify, we’re revealing our most-streamed of all time for the first time ever,” the streamer wrote on Instagram, unveiling a list of the top 20 popular artists renowned globally.

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While the third spot is claimed by rapper-singer Drake, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande are the 4th and 5th most streamed artists on Spotify.

Other notable artists who made it to the list include Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Kanye West, Coldplay and Rihanna.

K-pop boy band BTS also made it to the list by claiming the 12th spot.

Spotify also unveiled three more lists to mark their 20th anniversary — Most Streamed Albums of All Time, Most Streamed Songs of All Time and Most Streamed Podcasts of All Time.

Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny became the most-streamed album of all time on Spotify, with Starboy by The Weeknd claiming the second spot.

Other notable albums that made it to the list include ÷ Delux (Ed Sheeran), Sour (Olivia Rodrigo), Hollywood’s Bleeding (Post Malone) and Lover (Taylor Swift)

Meanwhile, Blinding Lights by The Weeknd became the most-streamed song of all time on Spotify, with Shape of You by Ed Sheeran, Sweater Weather by The Neighbourhood, Starboy by The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk, and As It Was by Harry Styles making it to the Top 5.

Taylor Swift's history with Spotify has evolved from a high-profile standoff with milestones including breaking single-day stream records, becoming the first artist to cross 200 million daily streams, and achieving the most-streamed album in a single day.

The 36-year-old artist’s recent 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, broke Spotify's single-day streaming record for the year within 11 hours of its release.

The album, which dropped in October, 2025, fueled by high anticipation, achieved 137.4 million streams in its first 24 hours and also set the record for the most pre-saved albums in Spotify history.