Tamil, Telugu shows of ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ face last-minute cancellation

Tamil and Telugu premieres of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, scheduled for the evening, were cancelled at the last minute due to delays in delivering the dubbed versions and technical glitches, according to several posts on X.

“Dhurandhar Tamil content has not been delivered to the theatres by the producers today. All tickets booked for the Tamil version will be canceled for today,” reads one post.

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“We regret to inform that the Tamil paid previews of Dhurandhar: The Revenge scheduled for today have been cancelled. Refunds will be initiated shortly. Thank you for your patience,” reads another post on the platform.

“Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Tamil paid previews scheduled for this evening have been cancelled due to non-availability. Hindi paid previews will be scheduled instead. We are initiating the refunds shortly. We apologise for the inconvenience,” stated yet another X post.

Some X users also reported the cancellation of Hindi shows.

“Why the Hindi show of Dhurandhar 2 got cancelled at @Cinepolis lullu mall Hyderabad There is news regarding Tamil, Telugu shows getting cancelled, This is so frustrating, the hindi show got cancelled, received the email about it at 3.30,” wrote one.

“I had booked tickets for the #DhurandharTheRevenge special premiere (Hindi) in my paradise @VettriTheatres but now even my show also not be screened due to content delay. What have you guys even done, @AdityaDharFilms ? Tamil and Telugu getting delayed is understandable… but even the Hindi version facing delay? What’s going on,” posted another.

The sudden cancellations have drawn the ire of netizens, with several of them slamming the makers for mismanagement.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 has sold over 10 lakh tickets domestically, as per Sacnilk. The film is also generating huge buzz worldwide with strong advance sales in overseas territories, including North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

The original film, which hit theatres in December 2025, went on to earn over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar boasts an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R. Madhavan. Set in Pakistan's Lyari town, the spy thriller revolves around an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer), who infiltrates a local gang of criminals and arms dealers.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will see Ranveer reprising his role as Hamza. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film will be released in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.