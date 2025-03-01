SVF and Hoichoi roll out their new slate of films and shows at Golper Parbon 1432

Apart from successful genres across traditional family dramas and thrillers, Hoichoi is also exploring mythological horror, survival thriller, legal drama, adventure stories, horror comedies, and women-led content with social cause that entertain yet spark conversations. More shows will be announced towards the second half of the year.

This year’s slate focuses on bringing dynamic stories to the big screen. Hoichoi Studios will present the third instalment of the successful franchise The Eken, along with bringing another beloved character from web to the big screen, Gora. To innovate on its storytelling format, Hoichoi is introducing a new category — hoichoi TV+ — which is an alternative to conventional TV with multi-episode shows driven by unique stories and characters, with episodes released at regular intervals.

“We take immense pride in the fact that Hoichoi is the main destination for all Bengalis across the world. Keeping our promise of entertaining everyone, we are planning to release over 20 new web series along with bringing world premiere movies for all our users. Additionally, we will continue to innovate with hoichoi TV+ and are committed to presenting more stories under this category along with investing on creating refreshing films under the Hoichoi Studios banner,” said Vishnu Mohta, co-founder of Hoichoi & executive director of SVF.

“Hoichoi has tasted success simply because of its loyal users who have continuously given us a lot of feedback which has helped design our content strategy. This learning has led us to improve and innovate our format of storytelling. New theatrical films and web series remain the key driver while new formats — hoichoi TV+ and Hoichoi mini series (branded content) — will fulfill the purpose of reaching out to a wider audience base,” said Soumya Mukherjee, chief operating officer, Hoichoi.

The Shows

Anushandhan, directed by Aditi Roy and starring Subhashree Ganguly, follows a journalist investigating a baffling case in a women-only prison, where the prisoners keep getting pregnant, but no males are allowed inside.

Naagmonir Rawhoshyo, directed by Sayantan Ghosal with Sohini Sarkar in the lead, embarks on a quest for a mythical gem, in Thailand, unravelling a web of ancient secrets and power.

Dainee, directed by Nirjhar Mitra and starring Mimi Chakraborty, showcases a tale of two sisters whose battle for survival turns into a quest for justice.

Tomakei Chayi, directed by Arijeet Toton Chakraborty and created by Aditi Roy, stars Suhotra Mukhopadhyay, Srijla Guha, and Manali Manisha Dey in a unique narrative that deals with stalking and an unhealthy obsession, presented in a riveting saga.

Feludar Goyendagiri: Royal Bengal Rawhoshyo, directed by Kamaleswar Mukherjee and starring Tota Roy Choudhury, takes Feluda, Topshe, and Lalmohon Babu to the jungles of Bengal, where a mysterious death, hidden secrets, and lurking danger turn a peaceful retreat into a deadly puzzle.

Bhog, directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay and featuring Anirban Bhattacharya and Parno Mittra, delves into an eerie obsession with a mysterious artifact that pulls a man into an uncanny descent beyond reason.

Advocate Achinta Aich 2, directed by Joydeep Mukherjee and starring Ritwick Chakraborty, follows the rising lawyer at his toughest case which entangles him in a battle of morality, and an unexpected bond that changes everything.

Birangana, directed by Nirjhar Mitra with Sandipta Sen in the lead, unfolds a gripping tale of a sub-inspector, ambitious and determined to prove herself in a male-driven police force, racing against time to stop a terrifying spree of bridal murders.

Nikosh Chhaya 2, directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay and starring Chiranjeet, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Surangana Bandopadhyay, and Anindita Bose, intensifies the fight between light and darkness as Bhaduri Moshai and his allies face their most daunting challenge yet.

Kaalratri 2, directed by Ayan Chakraborti, with Soumitrisha, continues the suspenseful journey of Debi and DSP Satyaki Sanyal as they unravel the final threads of deception in the Roy Barman household, leading to a revelation that shatters everything.

Indu 3, created by Sahana Dutta and starring Ishaa Saha, will conclude this season. The culmination of this cult series will take Indu deeper into the labyrinth of mysteries within the Dasgupta household, where long-buried secrets begin to surface, threatening to destroy the family’s fragile facade.

Bhootteriki, directed by Kaushik Hafizee and created by Anirban Bhattacharya, features Dipanwita Sarkar, Aishwarya Sen, Avery Singha Roy, Sounak Kundu, and Debraj Bhattacharya in a horror-comedy narrative where a film crew documenting the untold stories of three ghostly women in a historic mansion finds reality blurring with the supernatural.

Lojja 2, directed by Aditi Roy and featuring Priyanka Sarkar, continues Jaya’s journey of endurance, testing her strength and redefining her resilience, this time, not only against her husband but also the society.

Films from Hoichoi Studios

The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika, directed by Joydeep Mukherjee with Anirban Chakrabarti in the lead, takes Eken Babu to the chaotic streets of Benaras, where every clue in a deadly plot leads to danger and unexpected misadventures.

Kader Kuler Bou, created by Srijit Roy and Souvik Chakraborty, follows a timid man whose double marriage — one to a woman, the other to a ghost— spirals into a whirlwind of mystery, chaos, and unexpected bonds.

Kumir Danga, directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay, unravels the story of a daughter’s return home that sparks an unlikely alliance, setting the stage for a thrilling game of heists, and redemption.

Gora-e Gondogol, created by Sahana Dutta and starring Ritwick Chakraborty, marks the big-screen debut of Gora, the eccentric yet brilliant detective, as he takes on a mystery where chaos and wit collide.

hoichoi TV+

Shakha Proshakha, featuring Ritabhari Chakraborty, follows a single mother thrust into a challenge with her in-laws’ family to get her husband’s inheritance for her ailing daughter.

Atonko, starring Swastika Dutta, unravels the unsettling journey of a newlywed woman whose perfect life crumbles as she battles with proving the abuse she is facing, within the family.

Shri Ramkrishna delves into the spiritual odyssey of a mystic whose unwavering devotion and profound revelations transcend time, reshaping the essence of faith and spirituality.