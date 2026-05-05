‘Superhero, superstar, pride’: Subhashree Ganguly heaps praise on husband Raj Chakrabarty after poll loss

Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly has hailed her husband, filmmaker-politician Raj Chakrabarty, as her “pride, superstar and superhero”, a day after videos of a crowd hurling mud and expletives at him went viral on social media.

Chakrabarty, who contested the West Bengal Assembly elections from Barrackpore on a Trinamool Congress ticket, lost to BJP’s Kaustuv Bagchi by 15,822 votes.

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“Our superhero. Our pride. Our superstar️. Our Home. The Centre of our world,” Ganguly captioned her post on Instagram.

The photos also feature their kids — son Yuvaan and daughter Yaalini.

Chakraborty and Ganguly, who met on the sets of 2016’s Abhimaan, tied the knot in 2018 after dating for around a year.

Chakraborty had been a Member of Legislative Assembly of West Bengal from Barrackpore since 2021.

On the work front, his latest directorial venture is the political thriller Hok Kolorob starring Saswata Chatterjee in the lead role.

Recently, Chakrabarty made his Hindi-series directorial debut with Ziddi Ishq, an adaptation of his 2019 Bengali film Parineeta. The show, now streaming on JioHotstar, stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Aaditi Pohankar in key roles.