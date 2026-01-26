Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Border 2’ roars past Rs 100-crore mark in India on opening weekend

Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 has stormed into the Rs 100-crore club at the domestic box office after a massive third day in theatres, as per latest trade figures.

According to industry data tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 54.5 crore nett on Sunday, Rs 36.5 crore nett on Saturday, and Rs 30 crore nett on Friday. The film’s total domestic box office collection now stands at Rs 121 crore nett.

The war drama recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 61.14 per cent on Sunday.

Border 2 has collected Rs 172.20 crore gross globally, as per Sacnilk. This includes a Rs 145.20 crore gross collection in India and Rs 27 crore gross collection overseas.

However, as per the makers of the film, Border 2 has collected Rs 129.89 crore nett in its first three days of theatrical run: Rs 32.10 crore nett on Friday, Rs 40.59 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 57.20 crore nett on Sunday.

With its current performance, Border 2 has emerged as the second-highest grossing film in Sunny Deol’s career. Only Gadar 2, with a lifetime collection of Rs 525.7 crore, remains ahead.

Border 2, also starring Varun Dhawan, Ahaan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh, is directed by Anurag Singh and backed by T-Series and J P Films. The second instalment in Dutta’s war drama franchise which began with 1997’s Border, the film also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has collected Rs 833.4 crore nett in India in 52 days and Rs 1,294 crore gross globally, as per Sacnilk.