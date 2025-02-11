MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sudipto Sen to make his production debut with 'Charak this year

Best known for directing 'The Kerala Story', the filmmaker's upcoming movie is inspired by real-life incidents reported in Indian media

PTI Published 11.02.25, 10:51 AM
A poster of 'Charak'

A poster of 'Charak' IMDb

Filmmaker Sudipto Sen, best known for directing "The Kerala Story", is set to make his production debut with "Charak" this year.

Sen has produced the movie, which "delves into the dark and unsettling world of occult rituals and faith-driven extremities", under his banner Sipping Tea Cinemas.

According to a press release, "Charak" ("Fear of Faith") is set against the backdrop of the Charak Mela, an annual Hindu festival honouring Lord Shiva and Goddess Kali.

The movie is inspired by real-life incidents reported in Indian media, the makers said.

"'Charak' explores the interplay of faith, rituals, and human extremities, shedding light on the occult practices, sacrifices, and eerie traditions that continue to exist in the shadows of religious devotion," read the film's logline.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

