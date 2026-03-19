‘Sarke Chunar’ singer apologises, say updated version will be released soon

Telugu folk singer Mangli has apologised following the controversy over the allegedly vulgar lyrics of the song Sarke Chunar, saying the team never intended to hurt public sentiment.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Mangli said the lyrics of the song have been updated and a corrected version will be released soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Out of respect for public sentiment, the song has been removed from all platforms. I sincerely apologies to each and every one of you for the unintended mistake. It was never meant to hurt anyone's sentiments, and we truly regret the oversight,” Mangli shared in a post on Instagram.

“We assure you that such a situation will not arise again. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the makers of the film and music director Arjun Janya sir, for whom I have the highest regard,” she said.

The Hindi version of the song, released earlier this week, triggered a massive uproar over its sexually explicit lyrics, with the matter also being raised in Parliament. The government said the song has already been banned.

Actress Nora Fatehi, who features in the dance video alongside Sanjay Dutt, and lyricist Raqeeb Alam have distanced themselves from the controversy. Fatehi said she had recorded the Kannada version three years ago and had flagged concerns to the makers after hearing the Hindi version.

Alam said he too had warned the makers about the vulgarity of the Hindi lyrics, adding that he was asked to do a literal translation from the Kannada version. The Kannada lyrics were written by the film's director Prem.

The makers pulled down the video soon after the furore, which also prompted the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to issue a notice to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the Central Board of Film Certification.

The censor board, however, said it had no role in the matter as the song was released on YouTube.

Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadoria raised the issue in the Lok Sabha during Question Hour, saying unchecked content on OTT platforms and social media was having a negative influence. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the song has already been banned.

The National Commission for Women has issued summons to actor Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt amid the row. In an official statement, the Commission said that the content, at first glance, appears sexually suggestive, objectionable, and in potential violation of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the IT Act, and the POCSO Act.

"The National Commission for Women, in exercise of its powers under the NCW Act, 1990, has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke'," the Commission said.

The NCW has also called lyricist Raqueeb Alam, producer Venkat K Narayana of the KVN Group, and Kiran Kumar to appear before it on March 24.

KD The Devil is a Kannada film, dubbed in four languages including Hindi, and is scheduled to be released on April 30.