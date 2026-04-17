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regular-article-logo Friday, 17 April 2026

‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ OTT release: When and where to watch Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur-starrer

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film released in theatres on February 20

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.04.26, 01:11 PM
Do Deewane Seher Mein OTT release

A still from ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ File picture

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein is now streaming on Netflix, the streaming platform announced on Friday.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film released in theatres on February 20.

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“Toh chalein phir, deewano ke seher me? Watch Do Deewane Seher Mein, out now, on Netflix,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Do Deewane Seher Mein is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Unmesh Kumar Bansal, Bharat Kumar Ranga, and Kalpana Udyawar.

The official logline of the film on IMDb reads, “Two socially awkward millennials in Mumbai find love while struggling with self-acceptance. As they battle insecurities and societal pressure, their journey takes them from city chaos to mountain serenity”.

Udyawar and Chaturvedi had previously collaborated on the 2024 actioner Yudhra. Chaturvedi, 32, was last seen in Dhadak 2 opposite Triptii Dimri.

Thakur’s upcoming projects include Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Tum Ho Toh and Pooja Meri Jaan.

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