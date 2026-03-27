Watch: Shubman Gill’s ‘anime heartbreak’ gets a fix from Rashmika Mandanna in new Crunchyroll ad

Following their first collaboration for a two-part ad film for Crunchyroll, actress Rashmika Mandanna and cricketer Shubman Gill have teamed up once again for another brand film, this time for a topic close to every anime fan’s heart.

The anime streaming platform launched its India brand campaign titled ‘Ready to Anime?’ in February after roping in Shubman as their brand ambassador besides Rashmika.

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Building on the success of the campaign’s first ad film, which premiered during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the new brand spot captures a feeling every anime fan knows well — the heartbreak of a beloved anime series coming to an end.

In the ad spot, Shubman calls Rashmika late at night in distress after finishing an anime series, only to be reassured that on Crunchyroll, one story’s ending simply means another adventure is ready to begin.

Through a light-hearted exchange, the ad showcases Crunchyroll’s extensive catalogue, including hit titles like Black Clover, Blue Lock, and One Piece. Rashmika continues to represent herself as the passionate anime fan, while Shubman can be seen as the growing community of viewers just discovering anime’s immersive storytelling.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the streamer wrote, “Even Rashmika’s having sleepless nights since Shubman finished Solo Leveling.”

“Following the strong fan engagement with our first ad film, we’re excited to launch the next chapter of the ‘Ready to Anime?’ campaign. The piece taps into a familiar anime fan emotion - the feeling when a beloved series comes to an end — while reminding viewers that with Crunchyroll’s ever-expanding library, there’s always another story waiting to be discovered,” said Ekta Gulechha, Director, Marketing for India at Crunchyroll. “As anime continues to grow in India, we’re seeing audiences form deep, personal connections with the characters and stories,” she added.

The ad film has been conceptualised by Tilt Brand Solutions and produced by StudioQ. The campaign has been rolled out nationally across CTV, digital, and social platforms.