‘O’Romeo’ trailer: Shahid Kapoor dances while he slits throats in a packed theatre

Actor Shahid Kapoor plays a hitman, loosely based on gangster Hussain Ustara, in O’Romeo trailer, dropped by production banner Nadiadwala Grandson on Wednesday.

The three-minute-eight-second-long video shows Shahid’s protagonist locking horns with Avinash Tiwary and Nana Patekar in bloody fights. He is approached by Triptii’s character who wishes to enlist his services as a contract killer. However, the two fall in love and what follows is a baffling romance. The video also features a dance number by Disha Patani. Farida Jalal, Rahul Deshpande and Vikrant Massey also feature in the trailer.

Directed by Vishaal Bhardwaj, the action drama also stars Aruna Irani and Hussain Dalal.

Shahid wrapped up filming O’Romeo in August 2025. The actor has previously collaborated with Vishal on the films Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014) and Rangoon (2017). O’Romeo marks Triptii’s first collaboration with Vishal and Shahid.

The film is set to hit theatres on February 13.

Shahid was last seen in Rosshan Andrrews’s Deva, where he shared the screen with Pooja Hegde. He will also be sharing the screen with Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in an upcoming sequel of Cocktail.

Triptii, on the other hand, last appeared in Dhadak 2. She has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, co-starring Prabhas, in the pipeline.

Bhardwaj’s last big screen release was 2023’s Khufiya, a spy thriller starring Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Azmeri Haque Badhon.