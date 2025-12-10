‘Gentle, honest and soulful’: Shah Rukh Khan heaps praise on Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday heaped praise on Neeraj Ghaywan’s latest film Homebound, calling it gentle, honest and soulful.

Homebound had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival under the Un Certain Regard category in May. The film hit theatres in India on 26 September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, the film has been selected as India’s official entry for Best International Feature at the 98th Academy Awards.

Lauding the film, Shah Rukh said on X, “Lots of love and big hugs to the phenomenal team for creating something so human and engaging. You have won hearts world over by making something truly special.”

The film’s story was inspired by an essay, Taking Amrit Home (now retitled A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway), by Kashmiri journalist Basharat Peer. It was published in the New York Times in 2020.

Homebound follows the journey of two childhood friends in a North Indian village, striving to land a police job. But as they edge closer to their dream, desperation and personal conflict begin to test the strength of their bond.

The film received a nine-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. Legendary Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese serves as the executive producer for the film jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

Homebound is currently streaming on Netflix.