Rima Das’s ‘Not a Hero’ screened at Berlin International Film Festival 2026

National Award-winning filmmaker Rima Das’s Not a Hero was screened in the Generation Kplus Competition section of the 76th annual Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday.

Set between the city and the countryside, Not a Hero follows a young boy navigating an unfamiliar world that quietly reshapes his understanding of strength, masculinity, and belonging.

"Not a Hero trusts young audiences to sit with ambiguity and emotional complexity. It doesn’t simplify experience or resolve conflicts neatly. I’m grateful it premiered in Generation, a space where children are not symbols or lessons, but fully formed individuals. That openness feels essential to how the film breathes...Walking the red carpet with the team made the moment even more special and deeply meaningful," Das said in a statement.

Shot in Assamese, Hindi and English, the film stars Bhuman Bhargav Das, who previously appeared in Das’s 2022 movie Tora’s Husband. Actor Sukanya Boruah appears alongside a cast of non-professional performers.

The film is produced under Das’s banner Flying River Films, in association with Akanga Film Asia.

“Exiled from city comforts to his ancestral village, a boy encounters his bitter aunt, befriends a horse, and joins wild local children on untamed adventures—discovering the beauty of life and a courage he never knew he had,” reads the official logline.

The 76th annual Berlin International Film Festival is set to conclude on February 22.