Salman Khan looks ripped in new gym photos ahead of his 60th birthday

Ahead of his 60th birthday, Bollywood star Salman Khan shared a set of pictures from a workout session, flaunting his ripped physique.

“I wish I could look like this when I am 60! 6 days from now,” Salman wrote on Instagram alongside the photos on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the pictures, the actor flexes his muscles while posing in a black vest and shorts.

The post begins the countdown to his birthday on 27 December and the teaser drop for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan.

Fans reacted with enthusiasm to the post. “#SalmanKhan at 60 and still rocking a fit, powerful physique with visible abs. Age is just a number when discipline, consistency, and dedication lead the way. His commitment to fitness even after decades in the industry is nothing short of inspiring,” wrote one fan on X.

“The boss, the icon, the body building, Salman Khan..!Yeh Bandaa 60 Age Ka Hone Wala Hai Yakeen Na Hota...This is Absolutely INSANE Fitness At The Age Of 60,” reads another X post.

Another fan wrote, “The toughness in his build proves why he is known as the fitness inspiration for everyone #SalmanKhan making fun of entering his 60s while looking this good.”

Salman’s upcoming film Battle of Galwan revisits the June 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, a rare hand-to-hand combat incident that claimed lives on both sides.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen hosting the 19th season of the hit reality show Bigg Boss.